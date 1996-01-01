Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Amino acids aren't always represented as neutral structures. It's time to represent them appropriately.
At physiological pH (7.4), amino acids exist as zwitterions. Let's take a deeper look.
Why Amino Acids Exist as Zwitterions
Determining Predominant Forms
The 7 Ionizable Amino Acids
As mentioned, 7 of the 20 amino acids have ionizable sidechains. The 7 are:Cysteine (C), Tyrosine (Y), Aspartic Acid (D), Glutamic Acid (E), Lysine (K), Histadine (H), and Arginine (R).
Predicting Predominant Form of Lysine
Predict the predominant form and net charge of tyrosine (Y) at pH 10. What is the net charge?
Determine the net charge of the dipeptide R-C at pH 4.3. (Hint:Peptide bonds do not count)