26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins

Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids

Amino acids aren't always represented as neutral structures. It's time to represent them appropriately.

At physiological pH (7.4), amino acids exist as zwitterions. Let's take a deeper look.

Why Amino Acids Exist as Zwitterions

Determining Predominant Forms

The 7 Ionizable Amino Acids

As mentioned, 7 of the 20 amino acids have ionizable sidechains. The 7 are:Cysteine (C), Tyrosine (Y), Aspartic Acid (D), Glutamic Acid (E), Lysine (K), Histadine (H), and Arginine (R). 

Predicting Predominant Form of Lysine

Problem

Predict the predominant form and net charge of tyrosine (Y) at pH 10. What is the net charge? 

Problem

Determine the net charge of the dipeptide R-C at pH 4.3. (Hint:Peptide bonds do not count)

Was this helpful ?
0
