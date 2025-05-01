What is the predominant form of amino acids at physiological pH (~7.4)? Amino acids exist predominantly as zwitterions at physiological pH, meaning they have both positive and negative charges but an overall net charge of zero.

What does the term 'zwitterion' mean in the context of amino acids? A zwitterion is a molecule with both positive and negative charges that cancel out, resulting in a net neutral charge.

Why do amino acids exist as zwitterions at physiological pH instead of their neutral forms? Because the equilibrium favors the form where the hydrogen is on the group with the higher pKa, making the zwitterionic form more stable at physiological pH.

What are the typical pKa values for the carboxylic acid and amine groups in amino acids? The carboxylic acid group has a pKa around 2, and the amine group has a pKa around 9.

How does the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relate to amino acid ionization? It tells us that when the pH equals the pKa of a group, that group is 50% ionized and 50% non-ionized.

What happens to the carboxylic acid group of an amino acid when the pH drops below its pKa? The carboxylic acid group becomes protonated, and the protonated form predominates.