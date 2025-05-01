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Acid-Base Properties of Nitrogen Heterocycles definitions

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  • Aromatic Heterocyclic Amine
    A nitrogen-containing ring system with delocalized electrons, displaying unique weak basicity due to orbital and electronic effects.
  • Hybridization
    The mixing of atomic orbitals in nitrogen, influencing the s character and thus the basicity of the heterocycle.
  • s Character
    The proportion of s orbital in a hybrid orbital; higher values increase electronegativity and reduce basicity.
  • sp2 Hybridization
    A state with 33% s character, making nitrogen more electronegative and less basic compared to sp3.
  • sp3 Hybridization
    A state with 25% s character, resulting in lower electronegativity and stronger basicity for nitrogen.
  • Aromaticity
    A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized pi electrons, affecting the availability of nitrogen lone pairs for basicity.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons on nitrogen that may or may not participate in aromatic pi systems, impacting basicity.
  • pKb
    A quantitative measure of base strength; higher values indicate weaker bases in nitrogen heterocycles.
  • Pi System
    A network of delocalized electrons in a ring, which can include or exclude nitrogen lone pairs, altering basicity.
  • Hückel’s Rule
    A guideline stating that aromatic rings must have 4n+2 pi electrons, determining aromaticity and lone pair involvement.
  • Pyridine
    A six-membered aromatic ring with nitrogen, where the lone pair is not part of the pi system, resulting in higher basicity.
  • Pyrrole
    A five-membered aromatic ring with nitrogen, where the lone pair is part of the pi system, leading to weaker basicity.
  • Electronegativity
    The tendency of nitrogen to attract electrons, increased by greater s character, thus reducing basicity.