Hey everyone. So in this video, we're going to take a look at the acidic and basic properties of our heterocyclic compounds. Now, if we take a look here, we're going to say that aromatic heterocyclic amines are uniquely weak bases due to two factors, and those factors are 1, hybridization, and 2, aromaticity. If we take a look at hybridization, we're going to say here that the greater s character of the orbital containing the lone pair, then the lower the basicity. If we take a look here at our two heterocyclic compounds, we're going to say in the first one we have our lone pair here.

This molecule, these nitrogen this nitrogen here with this lone pair will not use them to donate into the ring at all to help establish any type of aromatic compound. So we're going to say it's going to be included in our hybridization. Here these lone pairs would have an sp3 hybridization. And remember, if you're sp3, that means you have 25% s character. If we look at pyridine here, or pyridine, we're going to say that these lone pairs, again, are not part of the aromatic system.

They belong to the nitrogen. Because of this nitrogen's hybridization will be sp2. Remember, if you're sp2 hybridized, you are 33% s character. What effect does this have? We can see here that we have an sp3 hybridization, and then we have an sp2.

If we look at our \(pK_b\) values here, the \(pK_b\) would be 4 for this one, and the \(pK_b\) for this one will be 8.8. Remember, our s character is greater here. Remember, the greater your \(pK_b\), that means the weaker you are as a base. So just remember, when it comes to hybridization, the more s character you're going to have for a given lone pair, then the weaker the base because the higher its \(pK_b\) value will be.