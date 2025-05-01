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What are the two main factors that influence the basicity of aromatic heterocyclic amines? The two main factors are hybridization and aromaticity. How does increased s character in the orbital containing a nitrogen lone pair affect basicity? Increased s character makes the lone pair more electronegative, reducing basicity. What is the relationship between pKb value and base strength? A higher pKb value means a weaker base. What is the s character percentage of an sp3 hybridized nitrogen? An sp3 hybridized nitrogen has 25% s character. What is the s character percentage of an sp2 hybridized nitrogen? An sp2 hybridized nitrogen has 33% s character. Why is pyridine a stronger base than pyrrole? Pyridine's nitrogen lone pair is not part of the aromatic pi system and is available to accept a proton, making it a stronger base. How does aromaticity affect the basicity of a nitrogen heterocycle? If the nitrogen lone pair is part of the aromatic pi system, it cannot accept a proton, resulting in weaker basicity. What is the pKb value of pyridine? The pKb value of pyridine is 8.8. What is the pKb value of an sp3 hybridized nitrogen heterocycle (as given in the example)? The pKb value is 4. According to Hückel’s rule, how many pi electrons are needed for aromaticity in a six-membered ring? Six pi electrons are needed for aromaticity in a six-membered ring. In pyrrole, is the nitrogen lone pair part of the aromatic pi system? Yes, in pyrrole, the nitrogen lone pair is part of the aromatic pi system. What happens to the basicity of a nitrogen heterocycle if its lone pair is not part of the pi system? The basicity increases because the lone pair is available to accept a proton. Why does a lone pair involved in aromaticity weaken basicity? Because it is not available to accept a proton, making the compound a weaker base. What is the effect of hybridization on the basicity of nitrogen in heterocycles? Greater s character (sp2 vs sp3) leads to lower basicity due to increased electronegativity. How does the availability of a nitrogen lone pair for protonation relate to the compound’s basicity? If the lone pair is available for protonation, the compound is a stronger base.
Acid-Base Properties of Nitrogen Heterocycles quiz
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