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Acid-Base Properties of Nitrogen Heterocycles quiz

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  • What are the two main factors that influence the basicity of aromatic heterocyclic amines?
    The two main factors are hybridization and aromaticity.
  • How does increased s character in the orbital containing a nitrogen lone pair affect basicity?
    Increased s character makes the lone pair more electronegative, reducing basicity.
  • What is the relationship between pKb value and base strength?
    A higher pKb value means a weaker base.
  • What is the s character percentage of an sp3 hybridized nitrogen?
    An sp3 hybridized nitrogen has 25% s character.
  • What is the s character percentage of an sp2 hybridized nitrogen?
    An sp2 hybridized nitrogen has 33% s character.
  • Why is pyridine a stronger base than pyrrole?
    Pyridine's nitrogen lone pair is not part of the aromatic pi system and is available to accept a proton, making it a stronger base.
  • How does aromaticity affect the basicity of a nitrogen heterocycle?
    If the nitrogen lone pair is part of the aromatic pi system, it cannot accept a proton, resulting in weaker basicity.
  • What is the pKb value of pyridine?
    The pKb value of pyridine is 8.8.
  • What is the pKb value of an sp3 hybridized nitrogen heterocycle (as given in the example)?
    The pKb value is 4.
  • According to Hückel’s rule, how many pi electrons are needed for aromaticity in a six-membered ring?
    Six pi electrons are needed for aromaticity in a six-membered ring.
  • In pyrrole, is the nitrogen lone pair part of the aromatic pi system?
    Yes, in pyrrole, the nitrogen lone pair is part of the aromatic pi system.
  • What happens to the basicity of a nitrogen heterocycle if its lone pair is not part of the pi system?
    The basicity increases because the lone pair is available to accept a proton.
  • Why does a lone pair involved in aromaticity weaken basicity?
    Because it is not available to accept a proton, making the compound a weaker base.
  • What is the effect of hybridization on the basicity of nitrogen in heterocycles?
    Greater s character (sp2 vs sp3) leads to lower basicity due to increased electronegativity.
  • How does the availability of a nitrogen lone pair for protonation relate to the compound’s basicity?
    If the lone pair is available for protonation, the compound is a stronger base.