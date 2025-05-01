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Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation definitions

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  • Alpha Halogenation
    Electrophilic substitution at the alpha position of a carbonyl, introducing a halogen atom via an enol intermediate.
  • Carbonyl Compound
    Molecule containing a carbon-oxygen double bond, serving as the starting material for enol formation.
  • Enol Tautomer
    Isomer with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, acting as a nucleophile in halogenation.
  • Acid Catalyst
    Substance like H3O+ that facilitates enol formation by protonating the carbonyl oxygen.
  • Nucleophile
    Species that donates an electron pair to an electrophile, such as the enol attacking a halogen molecule.
  • Diatomic Halogen
    Molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, serving as the electrophile in the reaction.
  • Alpha Position
    Location directly adjacent to the carbonyl group where halogen substitution occurs.
  • Monohalogenation
    Introduction of a single halogen atom at the alpha position, typical of the acid-catalyzed pathway.
  • Electron-Withdrawing Effect
    Influence of a halogen that decreases electron density at the alpha carbon, hindering further enol formation.
  • Deprotonation
    Removal of a proton from the intermediate, restoring the keto form after halogenation.
  • Keto Form
    Tautomer with a carbonyl group, regenerated after the reaction completes.
  • Intermediate
    Transient species formed after halogen addition but before deprotonation in the mechanism.
  • Conjugate Base
    Species formed when an acid donates a proton, often involved in deprotonating the intermediate.