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Alpha Halogenation Electrophilic substitution at the alpha position of a carbonyl, introducing a halogen atom via an enol intermediate. Carbonyl Compound Molecule containing a carbon-oxygen double bond, serving as the starting material for enol formation. Enol Tautomer Isomer with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, acting as a nucleophile in halogenation. Acid Catalyst Substance like H3O+ that facilitates enol formation by protonating the carbonyl oxygen. Nucleophile Species that donates an electron pair to an electrophile, such as the enol attacking a halogen molecule. Diatomic Halogen Molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, serving as the electrophile in the reaction. Alpha Position Location directly adjacent to the carbonyl group where halogen substitution occurs. Monohalogenation Introduction of a single halogen atom at the alpha position, typical of the acid-catalyzed pathway. Electron-Withdrawing Effect Influence of a halogen that decreases electron density at the alpha carbon, hindering further enol formation. Deprotonation Removal of a proton from the intermediate, restoring the keto form after halogenation. Keto Form Tautomer with a carbonyl group, regenerated after the reaction completes. Intermediate Transient species formed after halogen addition but before deprotonation in the mechanism. Conjugate Base Species formed when an acid donates a proton, often involved in deprotonating the intermediate.
Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation definitions
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Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
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