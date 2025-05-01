Alpha Halogenation Electrophilic substitution at the alpha position of a carbonyl, introducing a halogen atom via an enol intermediate.

Carbonyl Compound Molecule containing a carbon-oxygen double bond, serving as the starting material for enol formation.

Enol Tautomer Isomer with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, acting as a nucleophile in halogenation.

Acid Catalyst Substance like H3O+ that facilitates enol formation by protonating the carbonyl oxygen.

Nucleophile Species that donates an electron pair to an electrophile, such as the enol attacking a halogen molecule.

Diatomic Halogen Molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, serving as the electrophile in the reaction.