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What is the key intermediate in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation of carbonyl compounds? The key intermediate is the enol tautomer formed from the carbonyl compound. Which catalyst is commonly used to promote enol formation in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation? An acid such as H3O+ is used to promote enol formation. What role does the enol tautomer play in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation? The enol tautomer acts as a nucleophile and attacks the diatomic halogen molecule. What is the result of the enol attacking a diatomic halogen in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation? A halogen atom is substituted at the alpha position of the original carbonyl compound. What happens to the intermediate after halogenation in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation? The intermediate is deprotonated, reverting to the keto form and yielding the monohalogenated product. Why does acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation typically result in monohalogenation rather than polyhalogenation? The presence of a halogen at the alpha position makes further halogenation less likely due to its electron-withdrawing effect. How does the electron-withdrawing effect of the halogen influence enol formation after the first halogenation? It destabilizes the formation of additional enol tautomers, preventing further halogenation. What is the difference in products between acid-catalyzed and base-catalyzed alpha halogenation? Acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation yields monohalogenation, while base-catalyzed can yield polyhalogenation. What is the alpha position in a carbonyl compound? The alpha position is the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl carbon. What is the final product of acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation? The final product is a monohalogenated carbonyl compound at the alpha position. What is the function of water in the acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation mechanism? Water acts as a base to deprotonate the intermediate and restore the keto form. Why is the enol tautomer considered a good nucleophile in this reaction? The enol tautomer has a double bond and lone pairs, making it reactive toward electrophiles like halogens. What happens to the electrons when the enol attacks the halogen molecule? Electrons from the enol double bond attack the halogen, leading to halogen substitution at the alpha position. What prevents the formation of a second enol after the first halogenation? The halogen's electron-withdrawing effect makes the alpha carbon less likely to form another enol. What is the main purpose of acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation in organic synthesis? It introduces a halogen atom at the alpha position of a carbonyl compound, enabling further synthetic transformations.
Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation quiz
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Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
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