What is the key intermediate in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation of carbonyl compounds? The key intermediate is the enol tautomer formed from the carbonyl compound.

Which catalyst is commonly used to promote enol formation in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation? An acid such as H3O+ is used to promote enol formation.

What role does the enol tautomer play in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation? The enol tautomer acts as a nucleophile and attacks the diatomic halogen molecule.

What is the result of the enol attacking a diatomic halogen in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation? A halogen atom is substituted at the alpha position of the original carbonyl compound.

What happens to the intermediate after halogenation in acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation? The intermediate is deprotonated, reverting to the keto form and yielding the monohalogenated product.

Why does acid-catalyzed alpha halogenation typically result in monohalogenation rather than polyhalogenation? The presence of a halogen at the alpha position makes further halogenation less likely due to its electron-withdrawing effect.