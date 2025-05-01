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Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis definitions

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  • Ester
    A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom, which is further connected to an alkyl or aryl group.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A molecule containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed as the main product in this hydrolysis.
  • Fischer Esterification
    A process where a carboxylic acid and alcohol combine to form an ester and water, the reverse of hydrolysis.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A positively charged species, H3O+, acting as the acid catalyst in the hydrolysis mechanism.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    A step where a molecule with a lone pair, such as water, donates electrons to an electron-deficient carbon.
  • Resonance Stabilization
    A phenomenon where electron delocalization distributes charge, stabilizing intermediates during the reaction.
  • Proton Transfer
    A movement of a hydrogen ion from one atom or group to another, facilitating the departure of a leaving group.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group, such as OR, that departs from the molecule during the reaction, often after protonation.
  • Intermediate
    A transient molecular structure formed between reactants and products, often carrying a charge or extra groups.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, indicated by double arrows in mechanisms.
  • Alcohol
    A byproduct of the hydrolysis, consisting of a hydroxyl group attached to an alkyl or aryl group.
  • Aqueous Acid
    A solution of acid in water, providing the acidic environment necessary for the hydrolysis to proceed.
  • NAS Rule
    A guideline stating that carboxylic acid derivatives can convert to carboxylic acids under acidic or basic conditions.
  • Deprotonation
    A step where a proton is removed from a molecule, often by water, to regenerate the acid catalyst.
  • Positively Charged Oxygen
    An oxygen atom bearing a formal positive charge, often resulting from protonation during the mechanism.