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Ester A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom, which is further connected to an alkyl or aryl group. Carboxylic Acid A molecule containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed as the main product in this hydrolysis. Fischer Esterification A process where a carboxylic acid and alcohol combine to form an ester and water, the reverse of hydrolysis. Hydronium Ion A positively charged species, H3O+, acting as the acid catalyst in the hydrolysis mechanism. Nucleophilic Attack A step where a molecule with a lone pair, such as water, donates electrons to an electron-deficient carbon. Resonance Stabilization A phenomenon where electron delocalization distributes charge, stabilizing intermediates during the reaction. Proton Transfer A movement of a hydrogen ion from one atom or group to another, facilitating the departure of a leaving group. Leaving Group An atom or group, such as OR, that departs from the molecule during the reaction, often after protonation. Intermediate A transient molecular structure formed between reactants and products, often carrying a charge or extra groups. Equilibrium A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, indicated by double arrows in mechanisms. Alcohol A byproduct of the hydrolysis, consisting of a hydroxyl group attached to an alkyl or aryl group. Aqueous Acid A solution of acid in water, providing the acidic environment necessary for the hydrolysis to proceed. NAS Rule A guideline stating that carboxylic acid derivatives can convert to carboxylic acids under acidic or basic conditions. Deprotonation A step where a proton is removed from a molecule, often by water, to regenerate the acid catalyst. Positively Charged Oxygen An oxygen atom bearing a formal positive charge, often resulting from protonation during the mechanism.
Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis definitions
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Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis
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