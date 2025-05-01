Ester A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom, which is further connected to an alkyl or aryl group.

Carboxylic Acid A molecule containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed as the main product in this hydrolysis.

Fischer Esterification A process where a carboxylic acid and alcohol combine to form an ester and water, the reverse of hydrolysis.

Hydronium Ion A positively charged species, H3O+, acting as the acid catalyst in the hydrolysis mechanism.

Nucleophilic Attack A step where a molecule with a lone pair, such as water, donates electrons to an electron-deficient carbon.

Resonance Stabilization A phenomenon where electron delocalization distributes charge, stabilizing intermediates during the reaction.