What is acid-catalyzed ester hydrolysis? It is the reverse of Fischer esterification, converting an ester back to a carboxylic acid using aqueous acid.

Which rule of nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS) does acid-catalyzed ester hydrolysis follow? It follows rule number 3, which states that any carboxylic acid derivative can be converted to a carboxylic acid under acidic or basic conditions with water.

What is the first mechanistic step in acid-catalyzed ester hydrolysis? The first step is protonation of the ester by H3O+, creating a positively charged intermediate.

What happens after the ester is protonated in the mechanism? Resonance stabilization occurs, making the carbonyl carbon more electrophilic and ready for nucleophilic attack.

Which molecule acts as the nucleophile in acid-catalyzed ester hydrolysis? Water acts as the nucleophile, attacking the protonated ester.

What intermediate is formed after water attacks the ester? An intermediate with OH, OR, and water groups attached to the central carbon is formed.