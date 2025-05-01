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Acid-Catalyzed Hydration A reaction adding water and acid to a double bond, producing alcohols via a carbocation intermediate. Carbocation A planar, positively charged intermediate prone to rearrangements and unpredictable stereochemistry. Rearrangement A process where an intermediate changes structure, often leading to unexpected products. Markovnikov Alcohol A product where the OH group attaches to the more substituted carbon of the original double bond. Double Bond A region of high electron density in alkenes that serves as the site for addition reactions. Protonation The initial step where a proton is added to a molecule, activating it for further reaction. Deprotonation The final step where a proton is removed, regenerating the acid catalyst in the reaction. Nucleophile A species, such as water in this reaction, that donates an electron pair to form a new bond. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to possible stereoisomers. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in products, often unpredictable due to planar intermediates. Squiggly Line A notation in structures indicating unknown or mixed stereochemistry at a specific position. Hydration The addition of water across a double bond, resulting in an alcohol. Catalyst A substance, such as an acid, that speeds up a reaction without being consumed. Hydrohalogenation A related addition reaction where a hydrogen halide adds across a double bond, following a similar mechanism.
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration definitions
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