Acid-Catalyzed Hydration A reaction adding water and acid to a double bond, producing alcohols via a carbocation intermediate.

Carbocation A planar, positively charged intermediate prone to rearrangements and unpredictable stereochemistry.

Rearrangement A process where an intermediate changes structure, often leading to unexpected products.

Markovnikov Alcohol A product where the OH group attaches to the more substituted carbon of the original double bond.

Double Bond A region of high electron density in alkenes that serves as the site for addition reactions.

Protonation The initial step where a proton is added to a molecule, activating it for further reaction.