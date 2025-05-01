Skip to main content
Back

Acid-Catalyzed Hydration definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
    A reaction adding water and acid to a double bond, producing alcohols via a carbocation intermediate.
  • Carbocation
    A planar, positively charged intermediate prone to rearrangements and unpredictable stereochemistry.
  • Rearrangement
    A process where an intermediate changes structure, often leading to unexpected products.
  • Markovnikov Alcohol
    A product where the OH group attaches to the more substituted carbon of the original double bond.
  • Double Bond
    A region of high electron density in alkenes that serves as the site for addition reactions.
  • Protonation
    The initial step where a proton is added to a molecule, activating it for further reaction.
  • Deprotonation
    The final step where a proton is removed, regenerating the acid catalyst in the reaction.
  • Nucleophile
    A species, such as water in this reaction, that donates an electron pair to form a new bond.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to possible stereoisomers.
  • Stereochemistry
    The spatial arrangement of atoms in products, often unpredictable due to planar intermediates.
  • Squiggly Line
    A notation in structures indicating unknown or mixed stereochemistry at a specific position.
  • Hydration
    The addition of water across a double bond, resulting in an alcohol.
  • Catalyst
    A substance, such as an acid, that speeds up a reaction without being consumed.
  • Hydrohalogenation
    A related addition reaction where a hydrogen halide adds across a double bond, following a similar mechanism.