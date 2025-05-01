Aniline A benzene ring bearing an NH2 group, making it highly reactive in aromatic substitution due to strong electron donation.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring reacts with an electrophile, often leading to substitution at ortho or para positions.

Activation An increase in reactivity of an aromatic ring, often caused by electron-donating groups like NH2, making substitution easier.

Polysubstitution A situation where multiple substituents are introduced onto an aromatic ring due to excessive reactivity.

Protection A strategy to temporarily reduce the reactivity of a functional group, allowing selective reactions elsewhere on the molecule.

Acetylation A reversible process where an acyl group is added to an amine, moderating its activation and controlling substitution.