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Aniline A benzene ring bearing an NH2 group, making it highly reactive in aromatic substitution due to strong electron donation. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring reacts with an electrophile, often leading to substitution at ortho or para positions. Activation An increase in reactivity of an aromatic ring, often caused by electron-donating groups like NH2, making substitution easier. Polysubstitution A situation where multiple substituents are introduced onto an aromatic ring due to excessive reactivity. Protection A strategy to temporarily reduce the reactivity of a functional group, allowing selective reactions elsewhere on the molecule. Acetylation A reversible process where an acyl group is added to an amine, moderating its activation and controlling substitution. Acid Chloride A reagent used to introduce an acyl group onto an amine, facilitating protection via acetylation. Pyridine A commonly used aromatic base that catalyzes acylation reactions, helping to neutralize byproducts. Acetyl Group A two-carbon acyl fragment attached to nitrogen, reducing electron donation and moderating ring activation. Hydrolysis A reaction using base to remove a protecting group, restoring the original amine after selective substitution. Regioselectivity A preference for substitution at specific positions on an aromatic ring, often influenced by steric and electronic effects. Para Position A location on a benzene ring directly opposite a reference group, often favored in substitution due to steric factors. Base A substance that facilitates acylation and hydrolysis steps, often used to neutralize acids formed during reactions. Moderate Activation A state where an aromatic ring is less reactive than with strong activators, allowing controlled substitution.
Acylation of Aniline definitions
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