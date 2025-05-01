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Acylation of Aniline definitions

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  • Aniline
    A benzene ring bearing an NH2 group, making it highly reactive in aromatic substitution due to strong electron donation.
  • Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction where an aromatic ring reacts with an electrophile, often leading to substitution at ortho or para positions.
  • Activation
    An increase in reactivity of an aromatic ring, often caused by electron-donating groups like NH2, making substitution easier.
  • Polysubstitution
    A situation where multiple substituents are introduced onto an aromatic ring due to excessive reactivity.
  • Protection
    A strategy to temporarily reduce the reactivity of a functional group, allowing selective reactions elsewhere on the molecule.
  • Acetylation
    A reversible process where an acyl group is added to an amine, moderating its activation and controlling substitution.
  • Acid Chloride
    A reagent used to introduce an acyl group onto an amine, facilitating protection via acetylation.
  • Pyridine
    A commonly used aromatic base that catalyzes acylation reactions, helping to neutralize byproducts.
  • Acetyl Group
    A two-carbon acyl fragment attached to nitrogen, reducing electron donation and moderating ring activation.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction using base to remove a protecting group, restoring the original amine after selective substitution.
  • Regioselectivity
    A preference for substitution at specific positions on an aromatic ring, often influenced by steric and electronic effects.
  • Para Position
    A location on a benzene ring directly opposite a reference group, often favored in substitution due to steric factors.
  • Base
    A substance that facilitates acylation and hydrolysis steps, often used to neutralize acids formed during reactions.
  • Moderate Activation
    A state where an aromatic ring is less reactive than with strong activators, allowing controlled substitution.