Why is aniline considered the most activated benzene ring for electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS)? Aniline is highly activated because its NH2 group strongly donates electrons to the ring, making it very reactive toward EAS.

What problem arises when performing nitration directly on aniline? Direct nitration of aniline often leads to polysubstitution due to its high reactivity, resulting in multiple nitro groups being added.

What is the purpose of protecting aniline before EAS reactions? Protection reduces aniline's reactivity, preventing unwanted multiple substitutions during EAS reactions.

What is acetylation in the context of aniline chemistry? Acetylation is the process of adding an acyl group to aniline's nitrogen, making it less reactive for controlled substitution.

Which reagents are typically used to acetylate aniline? An acid chloride and a base like pyridine are used to acetylate aniline.

How does acetylation affect the activating strength of the NH2 group on aniline? Acetylation changes the NH2 group from strongly activating to moderately activating by attaching a carbonyl group.