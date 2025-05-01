Furan A five-membered heterocycle with oxygen, showing low aromaticity and high reactivity in Diels-Alder reactions.

Aromaticity A measure of resonance stability in cyclic compounds, inversely related to the electronegativity of the heteroatom.

Heterocycle A ring structure containing at least one atom other than carbon, such as oxygen, nitrogen, or sulfur.

Diene A molecule with two conjugated double bonds, capable of participating in Diels-Alder reactions.

Diels-Alder Reaction A cycloaddition process where a diene and a dienophile form a six-membered ring, often with stereochemical control.

Dienophile An alkene or alkyne, often with electron-withdrawing groups, that reacts with a diene in cycloaddition.