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Addition Reactions of Furan definitions

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  • Furan
    A five-membered heterocycle with oxygen, showing low aromaticity and high reactivity in Diels-Alder reactions.
  • Aromaticity
    A measure of resonance stability in cyclic compounds, inversely related to the electronegativity of the heteroatom.
  • Heterocycle
    A ring structure containing at least one atom other than carbon, such as oxygen, nitrogen, or sulfur.
  • Diene
    A molecule with two conjugated double bonds, capable of participating in Diels-Alder reactions.
  • Diels-Alder Reaction
    A cycloaddition process where a diene and a dienophile form a six-membered ring, often with stereochemical control.
  • Dienophile
    An alkene or alkyne, often with electron-withdrawing groups, that reacts with a diene in cycloaddition.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, crucial in conjugated systems and addition reactions.
  • Endo Product
    The favored stereochemical outcome in Diels-Alder reactions, where substituents are oriented toward the electron-rich diene.
  • Cyclopentadiene
    A five-membered carbocycle with two conjugated double bonds, serving as a classic diene in cycloadditions.
  • Electronegativity
    A property of atoms that describes their tendency to attract electrons, influencing aromaticity in heterocycles.
  • Resonance Stability
    The energetic benefit gained from delocalized electrons in a conjugated system, affecting reactivity.
  • Meta Director
    A substituent on a dienophile that enhances reactivity by withdrawing electrons, favoring certain addition patterns.
  • Thiophene
    A five-membered heterocycle with sulfur, exhibiting high aromaticity and lower reactivity in Diels-Alder reactions.
  • Pyrrole
    A five-membered heterocycle with nitrogen, intermediate in aromaticity and reactivity among similar compounds.