Back
Furan A five-membered heterocycle with oxygen, showing low aromaticity and high reactivity in Diels-Alder reactions. Aromaticity A measure of resonance stability in cyclic compounds, inversely related to the electronegativity of the heteroatom. Heterocycle A ring structure containing at least one atom other than carbon, such as oxygen, nitrogen, or sulfur. Diene A molecule with two conjugated double bonds, capable of participating in Diels-Alder reactions. Diels-Alder Reaction A cycloaddition process where a diene and a dienophile form a six-membered ring, often with stereochemical control. Dienophile An alkene or alkyne, often with electron-withdrawing groups, that reacts with a diene in cycloaddition. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, crucial in conjugated systems and addition reactions. Endo Product The favored stereochemical outcome in Diels-Alder reactions, where substituents are oriented toward the electron-rich diene. Cyclopentadiene A five-membered carbocycle with two conjugated double bonds, serving as a classic diene in cycloadditions. Electronegativity A property of atoms that describes their tendency to attract electrons, influencing aromaticity in heterocycles. Resonance Stability The energetic benefit gained from delocalized electrons in a conjugated system, affecting reactivity. Meta Director A substituent on a dienophile that enhances reactivity by withdrawing electrons, favoring certain addition patterns. Thiophene A five-membered heterocycle with sulfur, exhibiting high aromaticity and lower reactivity in Diels-Alder reactions. Pyrrole A five-membered heterocycle with nitrogen, intermediate in aromaticity and reactivity among similar compounds.
Addition Reactions of Furan definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14