What is the relationship between aromaticity and the electronegativity of the heteroatom in five-membered heterocycles? There is an inverse relationship; as the electronegativity of the heteroatom increases, aromaticity decreases.

Which heteroatom in five-membered heterocycles is the most electronegative? Oxygen is the most electronegative heteroatom among sulfur, nitrogen, and oxygen.

How does the aromaticity of furan compare to thiophene and pyrrole? Furan has the lowest aromaticity, while thiophene has the highest and pyrrole is intermediate.

Why does furan act most like a diene among five-membered heterocycles? Because it is the least aromatic, furan behaves more like a diene in addition reactions.

What type of reaction can furan undergo due to its diene-like behavior? Furan can undergo Diels-Alder reactions similar to cyclopentadiene.

What is a dienophile in the context of Diels-Alder reactions? A dienophile is an alkene or alkyne that reacts with a diene, often enhanced by electron-withdrawing groups.