Now remember, we talked about the inverse relationship between aromaticity and the electronegativity of the heteroatom. We're going to say being the least aromatic 5-membered heterocycle, furan acts the most like a diene. I'm going to say furan can undergo the Diels-Alder reaction just like a cyclopentadiene can. So if we take a look here, we have cyclopentadiene. It's going to react as our conjugated diene and it's reacting with our dienophile.

Remember, a dienophile is an alkene or an alkyne that's further enhanced when it has a meta director attached to it. What's going to happen here? We have these pi bonds and these pi bonds that are going to interact. We can have this one here coming out and attaching we showed this one coming out and attaching here causing this to move here and causing this bond to move over here. Now, this carbon has to move up out of the way bend upwards out of the way.

If we're showing the 3D representation, this carbon here, which is bending up out of the way, would be here. And remember, the endo product is favored, so we would show these carboxylic acids which are cis right now both pointing down. And then we have this pi bond over here. So this will represent our final answer. Now these 2 are pointing down, so the hydrogens that are there will be pointing slightly up here and here.

Now if we take a look here, we have now furan, which again, remember, it's the least aromatic, so it acts most like a diene. Same process. We have our pi bonds that are going to be moving out of the way. So here we have this one come here, which causes this to come here and this one to come here. Now though, oxygen has to bend up out of the way.

So it would look like this. There goes the oxygen. Here goes our pi bond that moved here, and then these pi bonds became legs. This is still a cis alkene, so these carboxylic acids both point down out of the way. And then we have our hydrogens.

Right. So these would be our 2 deals, all the reactions. One that deals with cyclopentadiene, and one that deals with furan. Right? So it's the same process we've learned in earlier chapters.

Now we're using a heterocyclic compound to see how it happens.