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Alcohol Protecting Groups definitions

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  • Protecting Group
    Temporary modification that shields a reactive region, allowing selective reactions elsewhere, and is easily reversible to restore the original group.
  • Moiety
    A specific part or region of a molecule, often a functional group, that can participate in chemical reactions.
  • Functional Group
    A distinct group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group containing an -OH unit, notable for its acidic proton and reactivity with strong bases.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A molecule featuring a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, often targeted in substitution reactions.
  • Alkynide
    A strong base and good nucleophile derived from an alkyne, capable of both substitution and acid-base reactions.
  • Nucleophile
    A species that donates an electron pair to form a new chemical bond, often attacking electrophilic centers.
  • Acidic Proton
    A hydrogen atom attached to a group, such as -OH, that can be readily removed by a strong base.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A bimolecular substitution process where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, displacing a leaving group in one step.
  • Acid-Base Mechanism
    A reaction pathway involving proton transfer between an acid and a base, often altering reactivity.
  • Reversibility
    The ability of a chemical transformation to be undone, restoring the original functional group after protection.
  • Regeneration
    The process of restoring a previously protected functional group to its original state after a reaction sequence.