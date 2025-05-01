Protecting Group Temporary modification that shields a reactive region, allowing selective reactions elsewhere, and is easily reversible to restore the original group.

Moiety A specific part or region of a molecule, often a functional group, that can participate in chemical reactions.

Functional Group A distinct group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.

Alcohol A functional group containing an -OH unit, notable for its acidic proton and reactivity with strong bases.

Alkyl Halide A molecule featuring a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, often targeted in substitution reactions.

Alkynide A strong base and good nucleophile derived from an alkyne, capable of both substitution and acid-base reactions.