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Protecting Group Temporary modification that shields a reactive region, allowing selective reactions elsewhere, and is easily reversible to restore the original group. Moiety A specific part or region of a molecule, often a functional group, that can participate in chemical reactions. Functional Group A distinct group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Alcohol A functional group containing an -OH unit, notable for its acidic proton and reactivity with strong bases. Alkyl Halide A molecule featuring a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, often targeted in substitution reactions. Alkynide A strong base and good nucleophile derived from an alkyne, capable of both substitution and acid-base reactions. Nucleophile A species that donates an electron pair to form a new chemical bond, often attacking electrophilic centers. Acidic Proton A hydrogen atom attached to a group, such as -OH, that can be readily removed by a strong base. SN2 Reaction A bimolecular substitution process where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, displacing a leaving group in one step. Acid-Base Mechanism A reaction pathway involving proton transfer between an acid and a base, often altering reactivity. Reversibility The ability of a chemical transformation to be undone, restoring the original functional group after protection. Regeneration The process of restoring a previously protected functional group to its original state after a reaction sequence.
Alcohol Protecting Groups definitions
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 1 of 4
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 2 of 4
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