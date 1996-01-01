Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Alcohols are highly reactive. This can be a problem if we want to react on some other part of the molecule. How can we guarantee that a reaction won’t take place at the alcohol?
General features of Alcohol Protecting Groups.
For example, the following substitution reaction has a major problem as drawn. Can you spot the issue?
Protecting groups are reversible reactions that temporarily block groups from reacting, so that we can transform other parts of the molecule.