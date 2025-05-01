What is the main purpose of a protecting group in organic synthesis? A protecting group is used to shield a reactive region (moiety) of a molecule from reactions occurring elsewhere, allowing selective reactions to take place.

When is it necessary to use a protecting group in a molecule? Protecting groups are necessary when a molecule contains more than one functional group and selective reaction with one group is desired.

Why must the reaction involving a protecting group be reversible? The reaction must be reversible so that the original functional group can be regenerated after the desired reaction is complete.

What is a moiety in the context of protecting groups? A moiety refers to a reactive region or functional group within a molecule that may need to be protected during a reaction.

What problem arises when an alkynide is used with a molecule containing both an alcohol and an alkyl halide? The alkynide, being a strong base, will react with the alcohol's acidic proton via an acid-base mechanism, interfering with the desired substitution reaction on the alkyl halide.

How do alkynides typically react with alcohols? Alkynides react with alcohols through an acid-base mechanism because alcohols have an acidic proton and alkynides are strong bases.