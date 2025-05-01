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Oxymercuration-Reduction A two-step process adding a hydroxyl to the Markovnikov position of a double bond without carbocation rearrangement, using mercury(II) acetate, water, NaBH4, and base. Hydroboration-Oxidation A method for installing a hydroxyl at the least substituted position of a double bond, using boron reagents followed by oxidation with hydrogen peroxide and base. Markovnikov Position The more substituted carbon of a double bond, where electrophilic addition typically occurs, leading to the most stable carbocation or product. Anti-Markovnikov Addition A regioselective process where a group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double bond, opposite to Markovnikov's rule. Carbocation Intermediate A positively charged carbon species formed during some addition reactions, prone to rearrangement for increased stability. Acid-Catalyzed Hydration A reaction using strong acid and water to add a hydroxyl to the most stable position of a double bond, proceeding via a carbocation. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3-hybridized carbon, serving as a substrate in substitution reactions. SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks from the backside, inverting stereochemistry, effective for primary or secondary alkyl halides. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out electrophilic centers, such as NaOH in substitution reactions. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, crucial in reactions like SN2 where inversion occurs. Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, characteristic of alcohols and introduced via various addition reactions. Reduction A reaction step involving the gain of electrons or hydrogen, such as converting a mercury intermediate to an alcohol in oxymercuration. Base A substance that accepts protons or donates electron pairs, often used in the oxidation or reduction steps of alcohol synthesis. Rearrangement A process where atoms or groups shift within a molecule, often occurring with carbocation intermediates to form more stable structures. THF A common solvent, tetrahydrofuran, often used to stabilize boron reagents in hydroboration reactions.
Alcohol Synthesis definitions
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Alcohol Synthesis
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