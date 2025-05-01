Oxymercuration-Reduction A two-step process adding a hydroxyl to the Markovnikov position of a double bond without carbocation rearrangement, using mercury(II) acetate, water, NaBH4, and base.

Hydroboration-Oxidation A method for installing a hydroxyl at the least substituted position of a double bond, using boron reagents followed by oxidation with hydrogen peroxide and base.

Markovnikov Position The more substituted carbon of a double bond, where electrophilic addition typically occurs, leading to the most stable carbocation or product.

Anti-Markovnikov Addition A regioselective process where a group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double bond, opposite to Markovnikov's rule.

Carbocation Intermediate A positively charged carbon species formed during some addition reactions, prone to rearrangement for increased stability.

Acid-Catalyzed Hydration A reaction using strong acid and water to add a hydroxyl to the most stable position of a double bond, proceeding via a carbocation.