What is the key feature of oxymercuration-reduction in alcohol synthesis? Oxymercuration-reduction adds a hydroxyl group to the Markovnikov (more substituted) position of a double bond without forming a carbocation intermediate.

Which reagents are used in oxymercuration-reduction to synthesize alcohols? The reagents are Hg(OAc)2 and water for oxymercuration, followed by NaBH4 and NaOH for reduction.

Why does oxymercuration-reduction avoid carbocation rearrangement? Because it does not form a carbocation intermediate, preventing possible shifts and rearrangements.

What is the main difference between hydroboration-oxidation and oxymercuration-reduction in alcohol addition? Hydroboration-oxidation adds the hydroxyl group to the least substituted (anti-Markovnikov) position, while oxymercuration-reduction adds it to the most substituted (Markovnikov) position.

What reagents are used in hydroboration-oxidation for alcohol synthesis? BH3 (often with THF) is used for hydroboration, followed by hydrogen peroxide and a base for oxidation.

What is the role of THF in hydroboration-oxidation? THF acts as a solvent and can complex with BH3, but its presence is not strictly required.