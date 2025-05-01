Skip to main content
Back

Alkane Halogenation definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds, often serving as the starting material in radical halogenation.
  • Halogenation
    A process introducing a halogen atom into a molecule, commonly used to functionalize otherwise unreactive hydrocarbons.
  • Radical Halogenation
    A reaction mechanism involving free radicals to substitute a hydrogen atom in an alkane with a halogen.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound formed when a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane, often used as an intermediate in synthesis.
  • Bromine
    A halogen element frequently used with heat or light to selectively introduce a bromine atom into an alkane.
  • Chlorination
    A halogenation method using chlorine, effective mainly when the molecule contains only one type of hydrogen.
  • Hydrogen
    The atom in alkanes that is replaced during halogenation, with selectivity depending on its chemical environment.
  • Retrosynthesis
    A problem-solving approach where a target molecule is deconstructed into simpler precursors to plan a synthetic route.
  • Reagent
    A chemical substance or mixture used to cause a transformation in a synthetic sequence, crucial for multi-step synthesis.
  • Multi-step Synthesis
    A sequence of chemical reactions designed to construct a complex molecule from simpler starting materials.
  • Functionalization
    The introduction of a functional group into a molecule, increasing its chemical reactivity or utility.
  • Heat
    A condition often required to initiate radical halogenation, providing energy for bond cleavage.
  • Light
    An alternative to heat, used to generate radicals during the halogenation of alkanes.