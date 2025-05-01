Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds, often serving as the starting material in radical halogenation.

Halogenation A process introducing a halogen atom into a molecule, commonly used to functionalize otherwise unreactive hydrocarbons.

Radical Halogenation A reaction mechanism involving free radicals to substitute a hydrogen atom in an alkane with a halogen.

Alkyl Halide A compound formed when a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane, often used as an intermediate in synthesis.

Bromine A halogen element frequently used with heat or light to selectively introduce a bromine atom into an alkane.

Chlorination A halogenation method using chlorine, effective mainly when the molecule contains only one type of hydrogen.