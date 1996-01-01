Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
When trying to make alkanes reactive, we must first perform a radical halogenation to add a halogen and allow for further reactions to take place.
The one exception we must remember is that when doing a radical chlorination in particular we can only perform this reaction when a single type of hydrogen is present.
Functionalizing Alkanes
Predict the product:
Propose a synthesis for following transformation: