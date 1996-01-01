Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

14. Synthetic Techniques

Alkane Halogenation

When trying to make alkanes reactive, we must first perform a radical halogenation to add a halogen and allow for further reactions to take place. 

 

The one exception we must remember is that when doing a radical chlorination in particular we can only perform this reaction when a single type of hydrogen is present

Functionalizing Alkanes

clock
2m
Problem

Predict the product:

3
Problem

Propose a synthesis for following transformation:

