What is the only way to functionalize alkanes according to the synthetic cheat sheet? The only way to functionalize alkanes is through radical halogenation.

Why is radical chlorination only useful when there is a single type of hydrogen in the molecule? Radical chlorination is only useful with a single type of hydrogen because otherwise, selectivity becomes an issue and undesired products may form.

What reagent and conditions are used to convert an alkane to an alkyl halide in a straightforward manner? Br2 with heat or light is used to convert an alkane to an alkyl halide.

Why are exam questions about alkane halogenation often more complex than simple one-step reactions? Exam questions are often more complex to test understanding of multi-step retrosynthesis and functional group placement.

What must students understand besides converting alkanes to alkyl halides? Students must also understand how to convert alkyl halides back to alkanes.

What is required to place a halogen on a specific carbon of an alkane when direct halogenation is not possible? Multi-step synthesis is required to place a halogen on a specific carbon when direct halogenation is not feasible.