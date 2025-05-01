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Alkene Metathesis Exchange of carbon atoms between two alkenes, producing a mix of E and Z isomers, often catalyzed by a ruthenium complex. Grubbs Catalyst A ruthenium-based complex with two chlorines and ligands, enabling efficient alkene metathesis under mild conditions. Ruthenium A transition metal at the core of Grubbs Catalyst, crucial for facilitating the metathesis reaction. E Isomer A product where substituents on the double bond are on opposite sides, resulting from alkene metathesis. Z Isomer A product where substituents on the double bond are on the same side, formed during alkene metathesis. Ring-Closing Metathesis An intramolecular process that forms cycloalkenes, especially large rings, by joining two alkene ends. Cycloalkene A ring structure containing a carbon-carbon double bond, often synthesized via ring-closing metathesis. 2+2 Cycloaddition A step forming a four-membered ring, specifically cyclobutane, as part of the metathesis mechanism. Cycloreversion The reverse of cycloaddition, breaking a four-membered ring to yield new alkenes and intermediates. Metallocyclobutane A four-membered ring intermediate containing a metal atom, central to the metathesis mechanism. Ligand An atom or group attached to the central metal in Grubbs Catalyst, influencing its reactivity. Terminal Alkene An alkene with a double bond at the end of the carbon chain, providing optimal yields in metathesis. Intermediate A transient species formed during the two-phase mechanism, essential for product formation in metathesis. Equilibrium Process A reaction state where forward and reverse reactions occur, with product yield influenced by volatile byproducts. Phenyl An aromatic ring attached to the Grubbs Catalyst, contributing to its stability and reactivity.
Alkene Metathesis definitions
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