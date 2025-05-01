Alkene Metathesis Exchange of carbon atoms between two alkenes, producing a mix of E and Z isomers, often catalyzed by a ruthenium complex.

Grubbs Catalyst A ruthenium-based complex with two chlorines and ligands, enabling efficient alkene metathesis under mild conditions.

Ruthenium A transition metal at the core of Grubbs Catalyst, crucial for facilitating the metathesis reaction.

E Isomer A product where substituents on the double bond are on opposite sides, resulting from alkene metathesis.

Z Isomer A product where substituents on the double bond are on the same side, formed during alkene metathesis.

Ring-Closing Metathesis An intramolecular process that forms cycloalkenes, especially large rings, by joining two alkene ends.