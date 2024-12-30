Everyone. In this video, we're going to take a look at alkene metathesis. Now, in alkene or otherwise known as olefin metathesis, 2 alkenes interchange their carbon atoms from their carbon double bond carbon bond. The product result is a mixture of E and Z isomers. In this process, we use a catalyst called Grubbs Catalyst.
Now, Grubbs Catalyst uses our Ruthenium transition metal in the center. It is connected to 2 Chlorines, 2 ligands. It is double bonded to CH2 and that is connected to Phenyl. Now, when we're talking about alkene metathesis, we're going to say here that our alkenes can be either aligned parallel to one another or opposite to one another. When aligned parallel to one another, we're going to have the cutting of these bonds here.
And remember, cutting through these 2 double bonds just imagine that the double bond forms between these 2 and these 2. This will result in different possible alkenes as products. Now, remember, we said it creates a mixture of E and Z isomers, meaning our 2 R groups could be aligned on the same side giving us a Z isomer, or they can be aligned opposite to one another giving us an E isomer. And then here, we would just make a non-substituted alkene based on the initial alkenes used. When they're opposite to one another, again, we're cutting through here.
And then just imagine that you're making double bonds here. In this case, each new alkene only has 1 R group. So one would be here and one would be here. Now, here we're going to say that alkene metathesis is an equilibrium process, and it gives best yields when terminal alkenes are used. We're going to say, ethane gas is highly volatile and bubbles out of solution and drives the reaction to the right.
It drives it to completion in order to make our products. Right? So this is basically the simplified version of what's happening here in this particular reaction. So keep that in mind as we delve deeper into these types of reactions.