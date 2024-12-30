Everyone, we're now going to take a look at phase 1 mechanism. First, before we do that though, we're going to talk about a couple of terms. When we say 2+2 cycloaddition, this is just a synthetic way to make a cyclobutane ring. And when we say the term cycloreversion, this is just the reverse of a cycloaddition.

So, we make a ring and then we break that ring down. Alright. So this is the general process of this phase 1. We're going to say phase 1 is composed of 3 steps. We're going to stay in step 1a, the alkene replaces one of the ligands (L) in the Grubbs catalyst.

Here is the Grubbs catalyst up here, which is going to interact with our alkene, which has one R group on it, so it is a mono-substituted alkene. The way we can look at it is we're going to interact Grubb's catalyst, its double bond is going to interact with the alkene. The alkene is also going to interact in turn. So in essence, we're connecting them together. Same thing here, we're going to have this interacting, interacting so that we can connect them together. In step 1b, we're going to say the catalyst undergoes a 2+2 cycloaddition in order to make our cyclobutane ring, with the alkene to form a metacyclobutane. Within our cyclobutane ring, we're going to have our ruthenium transition metal. This process creates this and this. And we're going to say we're going to make the RN Chloride Ligands for simplicity.

Because remember, we have ligands and we have these chlorides here. We're going to remove them just to make things simpler. Then we're going to say, in step 1c, the metallocyclobutane undergoes cycloreversion to form 2 intermediates. So, we're basically going to break this down. So what can happen here is this bond would snap here, and this bond here would snap here, that would give us this alkene here that we are concerned with.

We'd also get this here, but we're not really paying attention to it. Then, over here, the same thing would occur where this bond would break here, and this bond would break here, giving us these two as another product. Plus, we're not concerned with this other alkene. We're really concerned with the ones that have the ruthenium on there because that's going to go into phase 2. So, the overall reaction, if we want to think about it, is we're going to split this alkene and just going to put a ruthenium on each of these double-bonded carbons.

This double bonded carbon here gets a ruthenium, this double bonded carbon here gets a ruthenium. That's the simplified overview of phase 1. Here we looked at it mechanistically, and now we're just looking at it as a general overall reaction. Split the alkene bond, put a ruthenium on each of those alkene carbons.