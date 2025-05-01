What is alkene metathesis? Alkene metathesis is a reaction where two alkenes exchange carbon atoms from their double bonds, resulting in new alkenes.

What catalyst is commonly used in alkene metathesis? Grubbs Catalyst, which contains ruthenium, is commonly used in alkene metathesis.

What types of isomers are produced in alkene metathesis? A mixture of E and Z isomers is produced, depending on the alignment of the R groups.

What is the role of ethene gas in alkene metathesis? Ethene gas is highly volatile and bubbles out of solution, driving the reaction to completion.

What is ring-closing metathesis used for? Ring-closing metathesis is used to synthesize cycloalkenes, especially large rings that are otherwise difficult to make.

Why are dilute solutions used in ring-closing metathesis? Dilute solutions are used to avoid intermolecular metathesis and favor intramolecular ring formation.