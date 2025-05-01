Hyperconjugation Stabilizing effect from adjacent sigma bonds sharing electron density with a pi bond, enhancing double bond stability.

Pi Bond Electron-rich region formed by overlapping p orbitals, present in double bonds and susceptible to stabilization.

Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, capable of donating electron density to nearby pi bonds.

Carbocation Positively charged carbon species stabilized by the same electron-donating effect as alkenes.

R Group Alkyl or substituent group attached to a molecule, increasing double bond stability through electron donation.

Tetrasubstituted Alkene Double bond surrounded by four substituent groups, exhibiting maximum stability due to extensive hyperconjugation.