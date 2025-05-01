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Hyperconjugation Stabilizing effect from adjacent sigma bonds sharing electron density with a pi bond, enhancing double bond stability. Pi Bond Electron-rich region formed by overlapping p orbitals, present in double bonds and susceptible to stabilization. Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, capable of donating electron density to nearby pi bonds. Carbocation Positively charged carbon species stabilized by the same electron-donating effect as alkenes. R Group Alkyl or substituent group attached to a molecule, increasing double bond stability through electron donation. Tetrasubstituted Alkene Double bond surrounded by four substituent groups, exhibiting maximum stability due to extensive hyperconjugation. Trisubstituted Alkene Double bond with three substituent groups, offering high but not maximal stabilization from adjacent groups. Disubstituted Alkene Double bond with two substituent groups, displaying intermediate stability and multiple possible arrangements. Monosubstituted Alkene Double bond with a single substituent group, allowing limited stabilization from hyperconjugation. Unsubstituted Alkene Double bond lacking substituent groups, resulting in minimal stability due to absence of electron donation. Cis Isomer Arrangement where two substituent groups are on the same side of a double bond, leading to increased steric strain. Trans Isomer Arrangement with substituent groups on opposite sides of a double bond, reducing steric interference and increasing stability. Geminal Isomer Configuration where two substituent groups are attached to the same carbon of a double bond, providing highest stability among disubstituted forms. Steric Interference Destabilizing effect caused by groups crowding each other in space, especially in certain alkene isomers.
Alkene Stability definitions
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