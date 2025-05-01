Skip to main content
Back

Alkene Stability definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Hyperconjugation
    Stabilizing effect from adjacent sigma bonds sharing electron density with a pi bond, enhancing double bond stability.
  • Pi Bond
    Electron-rich region formed by overlapping p orbitals, present in double bonds and susceptible to stabilization.
  • Sigma Bond
    Single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, capable of donating electron density to nearby pi bonds.
  • Carbocation
    Positively charged carbon species stabilized by the same electron-donating effect as alkenes.
  • R Group
    Alkyl or substituent group attached to a molecule, increasing double bond stability through electron donation.
  • Tetrasubstituted Alkene
    Double bond surrounded by four substituent groups, exhibiting maximum stability due to extensive hyperconjugation.
  • Trisubstituted Alkene
    Double bond with three substituent groups, offering high but not maximal stabilization from adjacent groups.
  • Disubstituted Alkene
    Double bond with two substituent groups, displaying intermediate stability and multiple possible arrangements.
  • Monosubstituted Alkene
    Double bond with a single substituent group, allowing limited stabilization from hyperconjugation.
  • Unsubstituted Alkene
    Double bond lacking substituent groups, resulting in minimal stability due to absence of electron donation.
  • Cis Isomer
    Arrangement where two substituent groups are on the same side of a double bond, leading to increased steric strain.
  • Trans Isomer
    Arrangement with substituent groups on opposite sides of a double bond, reducing steric interference and increasing stability.
  • Geminal Isomer
    Configuration where two substituent groups are attached to the same carbon of a double bond, providing highest stability among disubstituted forms.
  • Steric Interference
    Destabilizing effect caused by groups crowding each other in space, especially in certain alkene isomers.