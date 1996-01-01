Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

9. Alkenes and Alkynes

Alkene Stability

Next Topic

Not all alkenes were created equal. Like carbocations, alkenes are stabilized through a phenomenon called hyperconjugation

Hyperconjugation allows adjacent -R groups (mostly C-C and C-H σ-bonds) to create shared molecular orbitals with π-bonds, stabilizing the bond.

Content
1

concept

Understanding trends of alkene stability.

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

So basically, the more –R groups attached to the double bond, the more stable the double bond will be.

Specifically, when it comes to di-substituted bonds, the order os stability is gem > trans >  cis.

  • trans > cis due to steric hindrance. Groups have less freedom of movement in the cis position.
  • gem > trans due to better hyperconjugation. The full explanation for this trend is beyond the level of this course. Just memorize it.

Rank the following alkenes in order of lowest to highest heat of combustion. 

Content
2

example

Heat of Combustion

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.