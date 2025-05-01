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Halogenation A reaction where halogen atoms are added across multiple bonds, often resulting in dihalide or tetrahalide products. Alkyne A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon triple bond, capable of undergoing addition reactions with halogens. Vicinal Dihalide A compound with two halogen atoms attached to adjacent carbons, formed by adding one equivalent of halogen to an alkyne. Tetrahalide A molecule featuring four halogen atoms on adjacent carbons, produced by reacting an alkyne with excess halogen. Triple Bond A chemical bond involving three shared pairs of electrons, characteristic of alkynes and highly reactive toward addition. Double Bond A bond with two shared pairs of electrons, present as an intermediate in alkyne halogenation after the first addition. Bridge Structure A cyclic intermediate formed when a halogen atom temporarily connects to both carbons of a multiple bond during addition. Equivalent A stoichiometric amount of reagent, with one leading to dihalide and two or more resulting in tetrahalide formation. Markovnikov Position The carbon atom in a multiple bond that preferentially receives the halogen during addition, influencing product structure. Pi Bond A type of bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds and reactive in halogenation. Excess Halogen A condition where more than one equivalent of halogen is present, ensuring complete addition to all available bonds. Hydrogen Atom A single proton with one electron, retained at the terminal position of the product after alkyne halogenation.
Alkyne Halogenation definitions
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Alkyne Halogenation - Part 1 of 2
10. Addition Reactions
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Alkyne Halogenation - Part 2 of 2
10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
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