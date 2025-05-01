Halogenation A reaction where halogen atoms are added across multiple bonds, often resulting in dihalide or tetrahalide products.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon triple bond, capable of undergoing addition reactions with halogens.

Vicinal Dihalide A compound with two halogen atoms attached to adjacent carbons, formed by adding one equivalent of halogen to an alkyne.

Tetrahalide A molecule featuring four halogen atoms on adjacent carbons, produced by reacting an alkyne with excess halogen.

Triple Bond A chemical bond involving three shared pairs of electrons, characteristic of alkynes and highly reactive toward addition.

Double Bond A bond with two shared pairs of electrons, present as an intermediate in alkyne halogenation after the first addition.