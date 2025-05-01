What is the typical product when an alkyne is reacted with one equivalent of halogen? The typical product is a vicinal dihalide, where two halogen atoms are added to adjacent carbons.

What product forms when an alkyne is reacted with excess halogen? A tetrahalide is formed, with four halogen atoms added to adjacent carbons.

What is the mechanism for halogenation of alkynes? The triple or double bond captures a halogen atom, forming a bridge structure, which is then attacked by another halogen atom.

What happens to the double bond after the first halogenation of an alkyne? The remaining double bond can react again with halogen, leading to further addition.

How many halogen atoms are added in total when an alkyne reacts with two equivalents of halogen? Four halogen atoms are added, resulting in a tetrahalide.

What is retained at the end of the molecule after alkyne halogenation? A hydrogen atom from the original alkyne is retained at the end of the molecule.