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What is the typical product when an alkyne is reacted with one equivalent of halogen? The typical product is a vicinal dihalide, where two halogen atoms are added to adjacent carbons. What product forms when an alkyne is reacted with excess halogen? A tetrahalide is formed, with four halogen atoms added to adjacent carbons. What is the mechanism for halogenation of alkynes? The triple or double bond captures a halogen atom, forming a bridge structure, which is then attacked by another halogen atom. What happens to the double bond after the first halogenation of an alkyne? The remaining double bond can react again with halogen, leading to further addition. How many halogen atoms are added in total when an alkyne reacts with two equivalents of halogen? Four halogen atoms are added, resulting in a tetrahalide. What is retained at the end of the molecule after alkyne halogenation? A hydrogen atom from the original alkyne is retained at the end of the molecule. What is a vicinal dihalide? A vicinal dihalide is a compound where two halogen atoms are attached to adjacent carbons. What does 'excess halogen' mean in the context of alkyne halogenation? It means more than one equivalent of halogen, allowing the reaction to occur twice. What is the role of the pi bond in the halogenation mechanism? The pi bond attacks the halogen molecule, initiating the formation of a bridge intermediate. What happens to the bridge structure during halogenation? Another halogen atom attacks the bridge, leading to the addition of halogens to the carbons. How does the product differ when only one equivalent of halogen is used versus excess? One equivalent gives a vicinal dihalide, while excess gives a tetrahalide. What is the Markovnikov position in alkyne halogenation? It is the position where the second halogen atom attaches during the mechanism, following Markovnikov's rule. How many times does the halogenation reaction occur with excess halogen? The reaction occurs twice, once for each pi bond in the alkyne. What is the final structure of a tetrahalide formed from alkyne halogenation? The final structure has four halogen atoms attached to two adjacent carbons, with a terminal hydrogen. Why is alkyne halogenation not considered a difficult reaction? Because the mechanism is straightforward and involves simple addition steps.
Alkyne Halogenation quiz
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