What is the initial product formed when water is added to a triple bond (alkyne)? The initial product is a vinyl alcohol, also known as an enol, which is an alcohol attached directly to a double bond.

What unique reaction do vinyl alcohols (enols) undergo after their formation? Vinyl alcohols undergo tautomerization, a process where a hydrogen and a pi bond swap positions, converting the enol into a more stable carbonyl compound.

What is the more stable form that enols rapidly convert into during alkyne hydration? Enols rapidly tautomerize into the keto form, which is usually a ketone or an aldehyde, because the keto form is much more stable.

What is tautomerization in the context of alkyne hydration? Tautomerization is the reversible process where a hydrogen atom and a pi bond switch places, converting an enol into a ketone or aldehyde.

What is the intermediate called when an alcohol is attached to a double bond during alkyne hydration? The intermediate is called an enol, which stands for an alcohol (ol) on an alkene (ene).

Why is the keto form favored over the enol form in tautomerization? The keto form is favored because it is much more stable than the enol form, so the equilibrium lies heavily toward the keto side.