Vinyl alcohols (alcohols directly on a double bond) undergo a process called tautomerization. Don't worry too much about it because we will devote an entire chapter to this process next semester, so you aren’t expected to fully understand it yet.
For now, just memorize what the enol and keto forms look like, so you can predict the products that form when you add alcohol to an alkyne.
Vinyl alcohols yield tautomers.
Both acid-catalyzed hydration and oxymercuration-reduction of any alkyne leads to formation of a ketone. These reactions both yield a Markovnikov vinyl alcohol, which then tautomerizes.
Markovnikov addition of alcohols yields ketones.