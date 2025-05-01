Hydroboration A reaction introducing a boron atom and hydrogen across a multiple bond, favoring the less substituted carbon.

Anti-Markovnikov Addition A regioselective process where a group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double or triple bond.

Enol A compound featuring a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, often as an intermediate.

Tautomerism A dynamic equilibrium between two isomers, typically involving relocation of a proton and a double bond.

Keto Form A structure with a carbonyl group, often more stable than its enol counterpart in equilibrium.

Aldehyde A molecule with a terminal carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, often formed from terminal alkynes.