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Hydroboration A reaction introducing a boron atom and hydrogen across a multiple bond, favoring the less substituted carbon. Anti-Markovnikov Addition A regioselective process where a group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double or triple bond. Enol A compound featuring a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, often as an intermediate. Tautomerism A dynamic equilibrium between two isomers, typically involving relocation of a proton and a double bond. Keto Form A structure with a carbonyl group, often more stable than its enol counterpart in equilibrium. Aldehyde A molecule with a terminal carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, often formed from terminal alkynes. Ketone A compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbons, typically resulting from Markovnikov hydration. Regioselectivity A preference for bond formation at one direction or position over others in a chemical reaction. BH3 A boron-containing reagent commonly used to initiate hydroboration by adding across unsaturated bonds. Oxidation A step converting a boron-containing intermediate into an alcohol or carbonyl compound. Vinyl Alcohol An enol with a hydroxyl group directly attached to a carbon-carbon double bond. Terminal Carbonyl A carbonyl group located at the end of a carbon chain, characteristic of aldehydes. Markovnikov Hydration A process where water adds to the more substituted carbon, typically yielding a ketone. Oxymercuration-Demercuration A two-step method for adding water to alkenes with Markovnikov selectivity, avoiding carbocation rearrangement.
Alkyne Hydroboration definitions
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Alkyne Hydroboration
10. Addition Reactions
6 problems
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Alkyne Hydration
10. Addition Reactions
6 problems
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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