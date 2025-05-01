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Alkyne Hydroboration definitions

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  • Hydroboration
    A reaction introducing a boron atom and hydrogen across a multiple bond, favoring the less substituted carbon.
  • Anti-Markovnikov Addition
    A regioselective process where a group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double or triple bond.
  • Enol
    A compound featuring a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, often as an intermediate.
  • Tautomerism
    A dynamic equilibrium between two isomers, typically involving relocation of a proton and a double bond.
  • Keto Form
    A structure with a carbonyl group, often more stable than its enol counterpart in equilibrium.
  • Aldehyde
    A molecule with a terminal carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, often formed from terminal alkynes.
  • Ketone
    A compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbons, typically resulting from Markovnikov hydration.
  • Regioselectivity
    A preference for bond formation at one direction or position over others in a chemical reaction.
  • BH3
    A boron-containing reagent commonly used to initiate hydroboration by adding across unsaturated bonds.
  • Oxidation
    A step converting a boron-containing intermediate into an alcohol or carbonyl compound.
  • Vinyl Alcohol
    An enol with a hydroxyl group directly attached to a carbon-carbon double bond.
  • Terminal Carbonyl
    A carbonyl group located at the end of a carbon chain, characteristic of aldehydes.
  • Markovnikov Hydration
    A process where water adds to the more substituted carbon, typically yielding a ketone.
  • Oxymercuration-Demercuration
    A two-step method for adding water to alkenes with Markovnikov selectivity, avoiding carbocation rearrangement.