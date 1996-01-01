Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Hydroboration-oxidation of terminal alkynes leads to formation of aldehydes. (If the alkyne is not terminal, it will just yield a ketone).
Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes
This reaction yields an anti-Markovnikov vinyl alcohol, which will tautomerize into a carbonyl on the terminal position, which is the definition of an aldehyde.