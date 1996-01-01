Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

10. Addition Reactions

Alkyne Hydroboration

Hydroboration-oxidation of terminal alkynes leads to formation of aldehydes. (If the alkyne is not terminal, it will just yield a ketone). 

Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes

This reaction yields an anti-Markovnikov vinyl alcohol, which will tautomerize into a carbonyl on the terminal position, which is the definition of an aldehyde. 

