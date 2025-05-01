What type of regioselectivity does hydroboration-oxidation exhibit when adding alcohol to an alkene or alkyne? Hydroboration-oxidation exhibits anti-Markovnikov regioselectivity, adding the alcohol to the less substituted carbon.

Which carbon does the hydroxyl group add to during hydroboration-oxidation? The hydroxyl group adds to the less substituted carbon atom.

What intermediate is formed after the hydroboration step before oxidation? An enol (vinyl alcohol) intermediate is formed.

What does the enol intermediate tautomerize into after hydroboration-oxidation? The enol tautomerizes into a keto form, often yielding an aldehyde if the carbonyl is terminal.

What is the final product when hydroboration-oxidation is performed on a terminal alkyne? The final product is an aldehyde.

What is the final product when Markovnikov hydration is performed on an alkyne? The final product is a ketone.