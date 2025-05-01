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What type of regioselectivity does hydroboration-oxidation exhibit when adding alcohol to an alkene or alkyne? Hydroboration-oxidation exhibits anti-Markovnikov regioselectivity, adding the alcohol to the less substituted carbon. Which carbon does the hydroxyl group add to during hydroboration-oxidation? The hydroxyl group adds to the less substituted carbon atom. What intermediate is formed after the hydroboration step before oxidation? An enol (vinyl alcohol) intermediate is formed. What does the enol intermediate tautomerize into after hydroboration-oxidation? The enol tautomerizes into a keto form, often yielding an aldehyde if the carbonyl is terminal. What is the final product when hydroboration-oxidation is performed on a terminal alkyne? The final product is an aldehyde. What is the final product when Markovnikov hydration is performed on an alkyne? The final product is a ketone. What is the role of BH3 in hydroboration-oxidation? BH3 acts as the boron source that adds across the triple bond in the first step. Why is it important to know which boron reagent your professor uses in hydroboration-oxidation? Different boron sources can be used, so you need to recognize the one your professor prefers for the reaction. What happens to the position of the double bond and hydrogen during tautomerization after hydroboration-oxidation? The double bond shifts and a hydrogen transfers, converting the enol to a carbonyl group. What distinguishes an aldehyde from a ketone in the context of hydroboration-oxidation products? An aldehyde has a carbonyl group at the terminal position with a hydrogen attached, while a ketone has the carbonyl within the chain. What is the significance of tautomerism in hydroboration-oxidation? Tautomerism allows the enol intermediate to convert into the more stable keto (aldehyde or ketone) form. How does the regiochemistry of hydroboration-oxidation compare to oxymercuration-demercuration? Hydroboration-oxidation gives the opposite regioselectivity, adding to the less substituted carbon. What is the general outcome of anti-Markovnikov addition of water to an alkyne? It leads to the formation of an enol, which tautomerizes to an aldehyde. What is the general outcome of Markovnikov addition of water to an alkyne? It leads to the formation of a ketone. Why is understanding the mechanism of hydroboration-oxidation important in organic synthesis? It is crucial for synthesizing aldehydes and ketones with specific regioselectivity.
Alkyne Hydroboration quiz
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