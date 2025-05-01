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Organometal A compound featuring a metal atom bonded directly to a carbon, often used to form new carbon-carbon bonds in synthesis. Sodium Alkynide A negatively charged carbon species derived from a terminal alkyne and sodium, acting as a strong nucleophile in reactions. Nucleophile A species with a negative charge or lone pair that seeks out positive centers, enabling bond formation with electrophiles. Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a carbon bonded to a halogen, serving as a common electrophile in substitution reactions. Electrophile A species with a positive or electron-deficient center, attracting nucleophiles to form new bonds. Triple Bond A bond involving three shared pairs of electrons between two atoms, characteristic of alkynes. Alkynide Synthesis The process of generating a negatively charged carbon from a terminal alkyne, typically using a strong base. Carbon-Carbon Bond A linkage between two carbon atoms, essential for constructing larger organic molecules from smaller ones. Synthetic Problem A stepwise challenge in organic chemistry requiring the construction of target molecules from simpler starting materials. Transformation A chemical change applied to a functional group, such as converting a triple bond to a double bond. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding of reaction mechanisms and synthetic strategies. Terminal Alkyne A molecule with a carbon-carbon triple bond at the end of its carbon chain, often used to generate alkynides. Reaction Mechanism A detailed sequence of steps showing how reactants convert to products, including electron movement. Synthetic Cheat Sheet A summarized guide outlining key strategies and shortcuts for solving organic synthesis problems. Stepwise Approach A methodical process of solving complex problems by breaking them into manageable, sequential steps.
Alkynide Alkylation definitions
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