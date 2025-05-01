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Alkynide Alkylation definitions

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  • Organometal
    A compound featuring a metal atom bonded directly to a carbon, often used to form new carbon-carbon bonds in synthesis.
  • Sodium Alkynide
    A negatively charged carbon species derived from a terminal alkyne and sodium, acting as a strong nucleophile in reactions.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a negative charge or lone pair that seeks out positive centers, enabling bond formation with electrophiles.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A molecule containing a carbon bonded to a halogen, serving as a common electrophile in substitution reactions.
  • Electrophile
    A species with a positive or electron-deficient center, attracting nucleophiles to form new bonds.
  • Triple Bond
    A bond involving three shared pairs of electrons between two atoms, characteristic of alkynes.
  • Alkynide Synthesis
    The process of generating a negatively charged carbon from a terminal alkyne, typically using a strong base.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bond
    A linkage between two carbon atoms, essential for constructing larger organic molecules from smaller ones.
  • Synthetic Problem
    A stepwise challenge in organic chemistry requiring the construction of target molecules from simpler starting materials.
  • Transformation
    A chemical change applied to a functional group, such as converting a triple bond to a double bond.
  • Practice Problem
    An exercise designed to reinforce understanding of reaction mechanisms and synthetic strategies.
  • Terminal Alkyne
    A molecule with a carbon-carbon triple bond at the end of its carbon chain, often used to generate alkynides.
  • Reaction Mechanism
    A detailed sequence of steps showing how reactants convert to products, including electron movement.
  • Synthetic Cheat Sheet
    A summarized guide outlining key strategies and shortcuts for solving organic synthesis problems.
  • Stepwise Approach
    A methodical process of solving complex problems by breaking them into manageable, sequential steps.