Organometal A compound featuring a metal atom bonded directly to a carbon, often used to form new carbon-carbon bonds in synthesis.

Sodium Alkynide A negatively charged carbon species derived from a terminal alkyne and sodium, acting as a strong nucleophile in reactions.

Nucleophile A species with a negative charge or lone pair that seeks out positive centers, enabling bond formation with electrophiles.

Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a carbon bonded to a halogen, serving as a common electrophile in substitution reactions.

Electrophile A species with a positive or electron-deficient center, attracting nucleophiles to form new bonds.

Triple Bond A bond involving three shared pairs of electrons between two atoms, characteristic of alkynes.