What is the main purpose of using sodium alkynides in organic synthesis? Sodium alkynides are used to create new carbon-carbon bonds by acting as strong nucleophiles that react with alkyl halides.

Why are alkyl halides commonly paired with sodium alkynides in reactions? Alkyl halides are strong electrophiles, making them suitable partners for the strong nucleophilic sodium alkynides to form carbon-carbon bonds.

What is the significance of forming new carbon-carbon bonds in organic synthesis? Forming new carbon-carbon bonds is crucial for building larger molecules from smaller ones, which is a key aspect of synthesis.

What must you know about sodium alkynides besides their nucleophilicity? You must know how to synthesize sodium alkynides, how to use them in reactions, and how to transform the resulting triple bond.

How can you generate a sodium alkynide from scratch? A sodium alkynide is typically generated by deprotonating a terminal alkyne with a strong base such as sodium amide (NaNH2).

What does the presence of a triple bond in a molecule suggest about its synthetic history? It suggests that a sodium alkynide may have been used to add carbons via alkylation.