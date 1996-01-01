Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

14. Synthetic Techniques

Alkynide Alkylation

Next Topic

Organometals aren't the only way to create new carbon-carbon bonds. It turns out we can use a sodium alkynide (nucleophile) as well to react with alkyl halides and other electrophiles to form a new C-C bond as well. 

Content
1

concept

Sodium Alkynide Alkylation

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Once we create these triple bond nucleophiles and use them in our synthesis, we will will also learn how to get rid of them and transform them to double bonds (cis and trans) and single bonds.

 

Let's get to work. These will be multi-step transformations. Do your best to see if you can fill in the correct reagents! 

2
Problem

Propose a synthesis:

3
Problem

Propose a synthesis:

4
Problem

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.