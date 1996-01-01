Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Organometals aren't the only way to create new carbon-carbon bonds. It turns out we can use a sodium alkynide (nucleophile) as well to react with alkyl halides and other electrophiles to form a new C-C bond as well.
Sodium Alkynide Alkylation
Once we create these triple bond nucleophiles and use them in our synthesis, we will will also learn how to get rid of them and transform them to double bonds (cis and trans) and single bonds.
Let's get to work. These will be multi-step transformations. Do your best to see if you can fill in the correct reagents!
Propose a synthesis:
