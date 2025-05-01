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Alkynide Synthesis definitions

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  • Terminal Alkyne
    A molecule featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond at the end of its chain, with a hydrogen directly attached to the terminal carbon.
  • Deprotonation
    A process where a strong base removes a hydrogen atom, generating a negatively charged species from a molecule.
  • Acetylide Ion
    A highly nucleophilic, negatively charged carbon species formed by removing a proton from a terminal alkyne.
  • Strong Base
    A reagent, such as NH2-, capable of efficiently abstracting a proton from weakly acidic molecules like terminal alkynes.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out electron-deficient centers to form new bonds.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction, facilitating bond formation.
  • SN2 Mechanism
    A one-step substitution process where a nucleophile attacks from the side opposite the leaving group, causing inversion of configuration.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound containing a carbon chain bonded to a halogen, often serving as a substrate in nucleophilic substitution.
  • Backside Attack
    A nucleophilic approach from the side opposite the leaving group, characteristic of SN2 reactions, leading to stereochemical inversion.
  • Lindlar’s Catalyst
    A palladium-based reagent modified to selectively hydrogenate alkynes to cis-alkenes without further reduction.
  • Partial Hydrogenation
    A reaction that adds hydrogen to a multiple bond, stopping at the alkene stage and not proceeding to full saturation.
  • Cis Double Bond
    A configuration where substituents on a double bond are on the same side, often resulting from selective hydrogenation.
  • Multistep Synthesis
    A sequence of chemical transformations designed to construct complex molecules from simpler starting materials.