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Terminal Alkyne A molecule featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond at the end of its chain, with a hydrogen directly attached to the terminal carbon. Deprotonation A process where a strong base removes a hydrogen atom, generating a negatively charged species from a molecule. Acetylide Ion A highly nucleophilic, negatively charged carbon species formed by removing a proton from a terminal alkyne. Strong Base A reagent, such as NH2-, capable of efficiently abstracting a proton from weakly acidic molecules like terminal alkynes. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out electron-deficient centers to form new bonds. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction, facilitating bond formation. SN2 Mechanism A one-step substitution process where a nucleophile attacks from the side opposite the leaving group, causing inversion of configuration. Alkyl Halide A compound containing a carbon chain bonded to a halogen, often serving as a substrate in nucleophilic substitution. Backside Attack A nucleophilic approach from the side opposite the leaving group, characteristic of SN2 reactions, leading to stereochemical inversion. Lindlar’s Catalyst A palladium-based reagent modified to selectively hydrogenate alkynes to cis-alkenes without further reduction. Partial Hydrogenation A reaction that adds hydrogen to a multiple bond, stopping at the alkene stage and not proceeding to full saturation. Cis Double Bond A configuration where substituents on a double bond are on the same side, often resulting from selective hydrogenation. Multistep Synthesis A sequence of chemical transformations designed to construct complex molecules from simpler starting materials.
Alkynide Synthesis definitions
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