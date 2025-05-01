Terminal Alkyne A molecule featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond at the end of its chain, with a hydrogen directly attached to the terminal carbon.

Deprotonation A process where a strong base removes a hydrogen atom, generating a negatively charged species from a molecule.

Acetylide Ion A highly nucleophilic, negatively charged carbon species formed by removing a proton from a terminal alkyne.

Strong Base A reagent, such as NH2-, capable of efficiently abstracting a proton from weakly acidic molecules like terminal alkynes.

Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out electron-deficient centers to form new bonds.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction, facilitating bond formation.