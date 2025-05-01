Back
Allylic Halogenation A radical-based process replacing a hydrogen adjacent to a double bond with a halogen, yielding multiple products due to resonance. Radical Initiator A substance like heat, UV light, or peroxides that triggers homolytic cleavage, generating radicals to start a chain reaction. Allylic Position A carbon atom directly next to a double-bonded carbon, often targeted in selective halogenation reactions. Initiation Step The phase where a diatomic halogen splits evenly, forming two radicals via homolytic cleavage. Propagation Step The sequence where a radical reacts with a substrate, generating a new radical and continuing the chain reaction. Termination Step The phase where two radicals combine, ending the chain reaction and forming the final product. Homolytic Cleavage A bond-breaking event where each atom takes one electron, producing two radicals with unpaired electrons. Resonance Structure An alternative electron arrangement in a molecule, explaining the distribution of radicals and multiple products. Allylic Radical A species with an unpaired electron at the allylic position, stabilized by resonance across the π system. N-Bromosuccinimide A reagent providing trace bromine, favoring selective allylic bromination and minimizing unwanted addition. Diatomic Halogen A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Cl2 or Br2, used as a halogen source. Addition Product A compound formed when a halogen adds across a double bond, often minimized in allylic halogenation. Vinylic Carbon A carbon atom directly involved in a double bond, distinct from the allylic position. Mixture of Products The outcome of reactions yielding more than one compound, common in allylic halogenation due to resonance. Anti Vicinal Dihalide A compound with two halogens on adjacent carbons, positioned on opposite sides, typical in traditional halogenation.
Allylic Halogenation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15