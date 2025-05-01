Allylic Halogenation A radical-based process replacing a hydrogen adjacent to a double bond with a halogen, yielding multiple products due to resonance.

Radical Initiator A substance like heat, UV light, or peroxides that triggers homolytic cleavage, generating radicals to start a chain reaction.

Allylic Position A carbon atom directly next to a double-bonded carbon, often targeted in selective halogenation reactions.

Initiation Step The phase where a diatomic halogen splits evenly, forming two radicals via homolytic cleavage.

Propagation Step The sequence where a radical reacts with a substrate, generating a new radical and continuing the chain reaction.

Termination Step The phase where two radicals combine, ending the chain reaction and forming the final product.