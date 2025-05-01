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Allylic Halogenation definitions

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  • Allylic Halogenation
    A radical-based process replacing a hydrogen adjacent to a double bond with a halogen, yielding multiple products due to resonance.
  • Radical Initiator
    A substance like heat, UV light, or peroxides that triggers homolytic cleavage, generating radicals to start a chain reaction.
  • Allylic Position
    A carbon atom directly next to a double-bonded carbon, often targeted in selective halogenation reactions.
  • Initiation Step
    The phase where a diatomic halogen splits evenly, forming two radicals via homolytic cleavage.
  • Propagation Step
    The sequence where a radical reacts with a substrate, generating a new radical and continuing the chain reaction.
  • Termination Step
    The phase where two radicals combine, ending the chain reaction and forming the final product.
  • Homolytic Cleavage
    A bond-breaking event where each atom takes one electron, producing two radicals with unpaired electrons.
  • Resonance Structure
    An alternative electron arrangement in a molecule, explaining the distribution of radicals and multiple products.
  • Allylic Radical
    A species with an unpaired electron at the allylic position, stabilized by resonance across the π system.
  • N-Bromosuccinimide
    A reagent providing trace bromine, favoring selective allylic bromination and minimizing unwanted addition.
  • Diatomic Halogen
    A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Cl2 or Br2, used as a halogen source.
  • Addition Product
    A compound formed when a halogen adds across a double bond, often minimized in allylic halogenation.
  • Vinylic Carbon
    A carbon atom directly involved in a double bond, distinct from the allylic position.
  • Mixture of Products
    The outcome of reactions yielding more than one compound, common in allylic halogenation due to resonance.
  • Anti Vicinal Dihalide
    A compound with two halogens on adjacent carbons, positioned on opposite sides, typical in traditional halogenation.