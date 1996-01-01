Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
In allylic halogenation, a radical initiator will be present which will change the reaction site of the molecule.
Allylic Halogentation - General Mechanism
Note: You may notice that propane, instead of butane was used to show the mechanism of radical halogenation. Just know that the reaction would still take place at the allylic position.
Specific Reactions - Allylic Chlorination
Specific Reactions - Allylic Bromination