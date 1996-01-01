Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

16. Conjugated Systems

Allylic Halogenation

Next Topic

In allylic halogenation, a radical initiator will be present which will change the reaction site of the molecule. 

1

concept

Allylic Halogentation - General Mechanism

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

Note: You may notice that propane, instead of butane was used to show the mechanism of radical halogenation. Just know that the reaction would still take place at the allylic position.

2

concept

Specific Reactions - Allylic Chlorination

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Specific Reactions - Allylic Bromination

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.