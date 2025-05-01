What is the main difference between traditional halogenation and allylic halogenation? Traditional halogenation adds halogens across a double bond, while allylic halogenation replaces an allylic hydrogen with a halogen using radical initiators.

What are three common radical initiators used in allylic halogenation? Heat, UV light, and peroxides (such as H2O2 or ROOR) are common radical initiators.

What is the allylic position in an alkene? The allylic position is the carbon atom adjacent to a double-bonded carbon in an alkene.

Describe the initiation step in the mechanism of allylic halogenation. The diatomic halogen undergoes homolytic cleavage, forming two halogen radicals due to the action of a radical initiator.

What happens during the propagation step of allylic halogenation? A halogen radical abstracts an allylic hydrogen, forming an allylic radical, which then reacts with another halogen molecule to regenerate the halogen radical.

Why does allylic halogenation often produce a mixture of products? The allylic radical formed can resonate, allowing the halogen to add at multiple positions, resulting in a mixture of products.