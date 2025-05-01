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Amino Acid Organic molecule with a central carbon, amine group, carboxyl group, hydrogen, and unique side chain (R group). Side Chain Variable group attached to the central carbon of an amino acid, determining its properties and classification. Nonpolar Side Chain Hydrophobic group on an amino acid that avoids water, often found buried inside proteins. Polar Side Chain Hydrophilic group on an amino acid that interacts favorably with water, often found on protein surfaces. Hydrophobic Describes molecules or groups that repel water, tending to cluster away from aqueous environments. Hydrophilic Describes molecules or groups that attract and interact well with water, often exposed on protein surfaces. Essential Amino Acid Amino acid that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained from dietary sources. Aliphatic Describes non-aromatic, straight or branched hydrocarbon side chains in certain amino acids. Aromatic Describes side chains containing a planar ring structure with delocalized electrons, such as benzene. Sulfur-Containing Amino Acid Amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain, influencing reactivity and protein structure. Benzene Ring Six-carbon aromatic ring found in the side chains of certain amino acids, contributing to hydrophobicity. Carboxylic Acid Functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydroxyl, present in acidic amino acids. Amide Functional group with a carbonyl bonded to a nitrogen, found in the side chains of asparagine and glutamine. One-Letter Code Single-letter abbreviation assigned to each amino acid for concise representation in protein sequences. Three-Letter Code Standardized three-letter abbreviation used to identify amino acids in scientific notation.
Amino Acid Chart definitions
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