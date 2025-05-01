Amino Acid Organic molecule with a central carbon, amine group, carboxyl group, hydrogen, and unique side chain (R group).

Side Chain Variable group attached to the central carbon of an amino acid, determining its properties and classification.

Nonpolar Side Chain Hydrophobic group on an amino acid that avoids water, often found buried inside proteins.

Polar Side Chain Hydrophilic group on an amino acid that interacts favorably with water, often found on protein surfaces.

Hydrophobic Describes molecules or groups that repel water, tending to cluster away from aqueous environments.

Hydrophilic Describes molecules or groups that attract and interact well with water, often exposed on protein surfaces.