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Amino Acid Chart definitions

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  • Amino Acid
    Organic molecule with a central carbon, amine group, carboxyl group, hydrogen, and unique side chain (R group).
  • Side Chain
    Variable group attached to the central carbon of an amino acid, determining its properties and classification.
  • Nonpolar Side Chain
    Hydrophobic group on an amino acid that avoids water, often found buried inside proteins.
  • Polar Side Chain
    Hydrophilic group on an amino acid that interacts favorably with water, often found on protein surfaces.
  • Hydrophobic
    Describes molecules or groups that repel water, tending to cluster away from aqueous environments.
  • Hydrophilic
    Describes molecules or groups that attract and interact well with water, often exposed on protein surfaces.
  • Essential Amino Acid
    Amino acid that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained from dietary sources.
  • Aliphatic
    Describes non-aromatic, straight or branched hydrocarbon side chains in certain amino acids.
  • Aromatic
    Describes side chains containing a planar ring structure with delocalized electrons, such as benzene.
  • Sulfur-Containing Amino Acid
    Amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain, influencing reactivity and protein structure.
  • Benzene Ring
    Six-carbon aromatic ring found in the side chains of certain amino acids, contributing to hydrophobicity.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydroxyl, present in acidic amino acids.
  • Amide
    Functional group with a carbonyl bonded to a nitrogen, found in the side chains of asparagine and glutamine.
  • One-Letter Code
    Single-letter abbreviation assigned to each amino acid for concise representation in protein sequences.
  • Three-Letter Code
    Standardized three-letter abbreviation used to identify amino acids in scientific notation.