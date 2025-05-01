Hell–Volhard–Zelinsky Reaction A process where the alpha hydrogen of a carboxylic acid is replaced by bromine using phosphorus tribromide as a catalyst.

Alpha Hydrogen A hydrogen atom directly bonded to the carbon adjacent to the carboxylic acid group, targeted for substitution.

Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, serving as the starting material.

Phosphorus Tribromide A catalyst that facilitates the substitution of the alpha hydrogen with bromine in the HVZ reaction.

Alpha-Bromo Acid A compound formed when bromine replaces the alpha hydrogen of a carboxylic acid during the HVZ reaction.

Amination A step where ammonia introduces an amino group at the alpha position, replacing bromine via nucleophilic substitution.