Back
Hell–Volhard–Zelinsky Reaction A process where the alpha hydrogen of a carboxylic acid is replaced by bromine using phosphorus tribromide as a catalyst. Alpha Hydrogen A hydrogen atom directly bonded to the carbon adjacent to the carboxylic acid group, targeted for substitution. Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, serving as the starting material. Phosphorus Tribromide A catalyst that facilitates the substitution of the alpha hydrogen with bromine in the HVZ reaction. Alpha-Bromo Acid A compound formed when bromine replaces the alpha hydrogen of a carboxylic acid during the HVZ reaction. Amination A step where ammonia introduces an amino group at the alpha position, replacing bromine via nucleophilic substitution. Ammonia A nucleophile that attacks the alpha carbon, replacing bromine with an amino group in the second step. SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism where ammonia displaces bromine from the alpha carbon. Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly adjacent to the carboxyl group, central to substitution in the HVZ method. Amino Group A functional group (NH2) introduced at the alpha position, resulting in the formation of an amino acid. Alpha Amino Acid A molecule containing both an amino and a carboxyl group attached to the same alpha carbon, synthesized via HVZ. Nucleophilic Substitution A reaction type where a nucleophile, such as ammonia, replaces a leaving group like bromine on the alpha carbon. Functional Group Transformation A process involving the conversion of one functional group to another, as seen in the HVZ method.
Amino Acid Synthesis: HVZ Method definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13