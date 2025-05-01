What does HVZ stand for in the context of amino acid synthesis? HVZ stands for the Hell–Volhard–Zelinsky reaction.

What is the first step in the HVZ method for amino acid synthesis? The first step is the HVZ reaction, where a bromine atom replaces the alpha hydrogen of a carboxylic acid.

Which catalyst is used in the HVZ reaction to facilitate bromination? Phosphorus tribromide (PBr3) is used as the catalyst.

What is formed after the alpha hydrogen is replaced by bromine in the HVZ reaction? An alpha-bromo carboxylic acid is formed.

What is the nucleophile in the amination step of the HVZ method? Ammonia (NH3) acts as the nucleophile.

What type of reaction mechanism does ammonia use to replace bromine in the HVZ method? Ammonia performs an SN2 nucleophilic substitution.