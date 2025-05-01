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What does HVZ stand for in the context of amino acid synthesis? HVZ stands for the Hell–Volhard–Zelinsky reaction. What is the first step in the HVZ method for amino acid synthesis? The first step is the HVZ reaction, where a bromine atom replaces the alpha hydrogen of a carboxylic acid. Which catalyst is used in the HVZ reaction to facilitate bromination? Phosphorus tribromide (PBr3) is used as the catalyst. What is formed after the alpha hydrogen is replaced by bromine in the HVZ reaction? An alpha-bromo carboxylic acid is formed. What is the nucleophile in the amination step of the HVZ method? Ammonia (NH3) acts as the nucleophile. What type of reaction mechanism does ammonia use to replace bromine in the HVZ method? Ammonia performs an SN2 nucleophilic substitution. What functional group is introduced to the alpha carbon during the amination step? An amino group (NH2) is introduced. What is the final product of the HVZ method for amino acid synthesis? The final product is an alpha amino acid. Which hydrogen is specifically replaced during the HVZ reaction? The alpha hydrogen of the carboxylic acid is replaced. Why is the HVZ method important in organic synthesis? It demonstrates key concepts like nucleophilic substitution and alpha substitution, important for functional group transformations. What role does bromine (Br2) play in the HVZ reaction? Bromine is the halogen that replaces the alpha hydrogen in the carboxylic acid. What is the significance of the alpha carbon in the HVZ method? The alpha carbon is the site where substitution occurs, leading to amino acid formation. What happens to the bromine atom during the amination step? The bromine atom is displaced by the amino group via SN2 substitution. How many main steps are involved in the HVZ method for amino acid synthesis? There are two main steps: the HVZ reaction and the amination step. What is the overall transformation achieved by the HVZ method? It converts a carboxylic acid into an alpha amino acid by sequential bromination and amination.
Amino Acid Synthesis: HVZ Method quiz
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