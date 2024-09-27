Hey, everyone. So in this video, we're going to talk about amino acid synthesis using the Hvz method. Now Hvz stands for the Hell, Volhard, Zelinsky reaction. We've seen this in previous chapters. Now, in order to make the amino acid, we're going to have this reaction plus amination.

Now, this process takes place in 2 steps. We're going to say step 1 deals with the Hvz reaction. And in it, we're going to say that a bromine atom displaces the alpha hydrogen atom of a carboxylic acid. So here we have our alpha carbon and here's our alpha hydrogen. We're going to utilize Br 2 over our catalyst in the form of phosphorus tribromide.