Hey, everyone. So in this video, we're going to talk about amino acid synthesis using the Hvz method. Now Hvz stands for the Hell, Volhard, Zelinsky reaction. We've seen this in previous chapters. Now, in order to make the amino acid, we're going to have this reaction plus amination.
Now, this process takes place in 2 steps. We're going to say step 1 deals with the Hvz reaction. And in it, we're going to say that a bromine atom displaces the alpha hydrogen atom of a carboxylic acid. So here we have our alpha carbon and here's our alpha hydrogen. We're going to utilize Br2 over our catalyst in the form of phosphorus tribromide.
This would displace the alpha hydrogen with the bromine creating an alpha-bromo carboxylic acid. Then we would say that in step 2, the amination step, ammonia attacks the alpha carbon in an SN2 reaction. This would kick out the Br and leave us with an NH2 here. And we can see this as being an alpha amino acid. So again, this is just one way we can synthesize an amino acid, part of it dealing with the reaction we saw previously in the form of the Halvor Zielinski reaction.