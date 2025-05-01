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Anionic Polymerization A chain-growth process where alkenes with electron withdrawing groups react with strong nucleophiles, forming living polymers. Alkene A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the monomer in this chain-growth process. Electron Withdrawing Group A substituent, such as a nitrile, that stabilizes negative charges formed during the reaction by delocalizing electrons. Nucleophile A species, often butyllithium or sodium amide, that donates an electron pair to initiate the polymerization. Butyllithium A strong, basic organolithium compound commonly used to initiate the chain reaction by attacking the alkene. Initiation The first step where a nucleophile attacks the alkene, generating a stabilized carbanion to start the chain. Propagation The step where the active chain end reacts with additional monomer units, extending the polymer via head-to-tail addition. Termination The process requiring a proton donor, such as water, to neutralize the active chain end and stop further growth. Carbanion A negatively charged carbon intermediate stabilized by electron withdrawing groups during the chain reaction. Living Polymer A polymer chain that remains reactive after monomer consumption, allowing further growth until terminated. Proton Donor A substance, like water, added to neutralize the carbanion and halt the polymerization process. Head-to-Tail Addition A mode of chain extension where the reactive end of the polymer adds to the opposite end of a new monomer. Nitrile A functional group containing a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, often serving as an electron withdrawing group. Chain-Growth Polymerization A polymerization mechanism where monomers add sequentially to an active site, forming long chains. Hydroxide Ion A byproduct formed when water donates a proton to the carbanion during the termination step.
Anionic Polymerization definitions
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