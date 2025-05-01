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Anionic Polymerization definitions

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  • Anionic Polymerization
    A chain-growth process where alkenes with electron withdrawing groups react with strong nucleophiles, forming living polymers.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the monomer in this chain-growth process.
  • Electron Withdrawing Group
    A substituent, such as a nitrile, that stabilizes negative charges formed during the reaction by delocalizing electrons.
  • Nucleophile
    A species, often butyllithium or sodium amide, that donates an electron pair to initiate the polymerization.
  • Butyllithium
    A strong, basic organolithium compound commonly used to initiate the chain reaction by attacking the alkene.
  • Initiation
    The first step where a nucleophile attacks the alkene, generating a stabilized carbanion to start the chain.
  • Propagation
    The step where the active chain end reacts with additional monomer units, extending the polymer via head-to-tail addition.
  • Termination
    The process requiring a proton donor, such as water, to neutralize the active chain end and stop further growth.
  • Carbanion
    A negatively charged carbon intermediate stabilized by electron withdrawing groups during the chain reaction.
  • Living Polymer
    A polymer chain that remains reactive after monomer consumption, allowing further growth until terminated.
  • Proton Donor
    A substance, like water, added to neutralize the carbanion and halt the polymerization process.
  • Head-to-Tail Addition
    A mode of chain extension where the reactive end of the polymer adds to the opposite end of a new monomer.
  • Nitrile
    A functional group containing a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, often serving as an electron withdrawing group.
  • Chain-Growth Polymerization
    A polymerization mechanism where monomers add sequentially to an active site, forming long chains.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A byproduct formed when water donates a proton to the carbanion during the termination step.