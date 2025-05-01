Anionic Polymerization A chain-growth process where alkenes with electron withdrawing groups react with strong nucleophiles, forming living polymers.

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, serving as the monomer in this chain-growth process.

Electron Withdrawing Group A substituent, such as a nitrile, that stabilizes negative charges formed during the reaction by delocalizing electrons.

Nucleophile A species, often butyllithium or sodium amide, that donates an electron pair to initiate the polymerization.

Butyllithium A strong, basic organolithium compound commonly used to initiate the chain reaction by attacking the alkene.

Initiation The first step where a nucleophile attacks the alkene, generating a stabilized carbanion to start the chain.