What type of alkenes typically undergo anionic polymerization? Alkenes with electron withdrawing groups typically undergo anionic polymerization.

What is a common initiator used in anionic polymerization? A common initiator is a strong nucleophile such as butyllithium or sodium amide.

What role do electron withdrawing groups play in anionic polymerization? Electron withdrawing groups stabilize the negative charge formed during the reaction.

What are the three main steps in the mechanism of anionic polymerization? The three steps are initiation, propagation, and termination.

During initiation, what does the nucleophile attack? The nucleophile attacks the double bond of the alkene.

How is the negative charge stabilized after the nucleophile attacks the alkene? The negative charge is stabilized by the electron withdrawing group, such as a nitrile.