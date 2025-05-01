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What type of alkenes typically undergo anionic polymerization? Alkenes with electron withdrawing groups typically undergo anionic polymerization. What is a common initiator used in anionic polymerization? A common initiator is a strong nucleophile such as butyllithium or sodium amide. What role do electron withdrawing groups play in anionic polymerization? Electron withdrawing groups stabilize the negative charge formed during the reaction. What are the three main steps in the mechanism of anionic polymerization? The three steps are initiation, propagation, and termination. During initiation, what does the nucleophile attack? The nucleophile attacks the double bond of the alkene. How is the negative charge stabilized after the nucleophile attacks the alkene? The negative charge is stabilized by the electron withdrawing group, such as a nitrile. What happens during the propagation step of anionic polymerization? The monomer anion reacts with another monomer, forming a new anion through head-to-tail addition. What is meant by 'head-to-tail' addition in propagation? The negatively charged 'head' of the growing chain attacks the 'tail' of a new monomer. Why is anionic polymerization considered a 'living' polymerization? Because the polymer chain remains active and can continue growing as long as monomers are available. How is the anionic polymerization chain terminated? Termination occurs by adding a proton donor, such as water, to neutralize the carbanion. What happens to the carbanion when water is added during termination? The carbanion deprotonates water, becoming neutral and stopping further polymerization. How does anionic polymerization differ from radical and cationic polymerization in terms of termination? Anionic polymerization does not self-terminate and requires a proton donor to stop the reaction. What is formed as a byproduct when water terminates the polymer chain? A hydroxide ion is formed as a byproduct. Why is the number of repeating units in the polymer chain not specified? Because the chain can grow very long and is only limited by the amount of available monomer. What is the similarity between the initiation step of anionic polymerization and conjugate addition? Both involve a nucleophile attacking a double bond, with stabilization by an electron withdrawing group.
Anionic Polymerization quiz
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