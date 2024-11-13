Hey, everyone. So let's take a look at anionic polymerization. Here, we're going to say that alkenes with electron withdrawing groups undergo anionic polymerization. Here, we're going to say that a strong nucleophile, and this is typically in the form of sodium amide or the very strong butyl lithium, initiates the reaction. So if we take a look here, we have our alkene with its electron-withdrawing group.

And then here, we have our nucleophile through anionic polarization. We create a polymer with this portion representing our repeating unit. Again, we don't specify the number. It's just a long chain of them. So just remember, when it comes to anionic polymerization, it's alkenes with electron withdrawing groups that are basically going to be initiating this process.

Alright. So look out for that electron withdrawing group on our respective alkenes.