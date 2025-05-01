Atropisomer A molecule lacking chiral centers but exhibiting chirality due to restricted rotation around a bond.

Chirality A property where a structure and its mirror image are non-superimposable, often due to spatial arrangement.

Allene A compound with two adjacent double bonds, potentially chiral if substituents allow E/Z isomerism.

Substituted Biphenyl A molecule with two phenyl rings connected by a single bond, where ortho substituents restrict rotation.

Trans Cyclooctene A ring structure with a trans double bond, forming distinct right- and left-handed forms due to restricted rotation.

BINAP A biphenyl derivative where bulky groups prevent rotation, leading to chirality without chiral centers.