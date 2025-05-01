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Atropisomer A molecule lacking chiral centers but exhibiting chirality due to restricted rotation around a bond. Chirality A property where a structure and its mirror image are non-superimposable, often due to spatial arrangement. Allene A compound with two adjacent double bonds, potentially chiral if substituents allow E/Z isomerism. Substituted Biphenyl A molecule with two phenyl rings connected by a single bond, where ortho substituents restrict rotation. Trans Cyclooctene A ring structure with a trans double bond, forming distinct right- and left-handed forms due to restricted rotation. BINAP A biphenyl derivative where bulky groups prevent rotation, leading to chirality without chiral centers. Ortho Position The location on an aromatic ring directly adjacent to a reference point, often affecting rotational freedom. Double Bond A chemical bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, restricting rotation between connected atoms. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, serving as the axis for possible rotation. E/Z Isomerism A type of stereoisomerism arising from restricted rotation, distinguished by the arrangement of groups around a double bond. Achirality A condition where a molecule is superimposable on its mirror image, often due to identical groups on key positions. Phenyl Group A benzene ring acting as a substituent, commonly found in biphenyl structures. Substituent An atom or group attached to a parent structure, influencing molecular properties like rotation and chirality. Stereoisomer A compound with the same molecular formula and connectivity but differing in spatial arrangement.
Atropisomers definitions
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