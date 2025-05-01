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Atropisomers definitions

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  • Atropisomer
    A molecule lacking chiral centers but exhibiting chirality due to restricted rotation around a bond.
  • Chirality
    A property where a structure and its mirror image are non-superimposable, often due to spatial arrangement.
  • Allene
    A compound with two adjacent double bonds, potentially chiral if substituents allow E/Z isomerism.
  • Substituted Biphenyl
    A molecule with two phenyl rings connected by a single bond, where ortho substituents restrict rotation.
  • Trans Cyclooctene
    A ring structure with a trans double bond, forming distinct right- and left-handed forms due to restricted rotation.
  • BINAP
    A biphenyl derivative where bulky groups prevent rotation, leading to chirality without chiral centers.
  • Ortho Position
    The location on an aromatic ring directly adjacent to a reference point, often affecting rotational freedom.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, restricting rotation between connected atoms.
  • Sigma Bond
    A single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, serving as the axis for possible rotation.
  • E/Z Isomerism
    A type of stereoisomerism arising from restricted rotation, distinguished by the arrangement of groups around a double bond.
  • Achirality
    A condition where a molecule is superimposable on its mirror image, often due to identical groups on key positions.
  • Phenyl Group
    A benzene ring acting as a substituent, commonly found in biphenyl structures.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to a parent structure, influencing molecular properties like rotation and chirality.
  • Stereoisomer
    A compound with the same molecular formula and connectivity but differing in spatial arrangement.